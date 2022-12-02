Bruce Lee Biopic: Oscar-Winning Director Ang Lee Casts His Son To Play The Iconic Martial Artist

Tragically, Bruce Lee died young, at the age of 32, in 1973. Since then, several biopics have been produced, including Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story, Bruce Lee: A Dragon Story and Bruce Lee: The Man, to name a few. And now, Oscar-winning director Ang Lee is all set to direct a new Bruce Lee biopic.

Bruce Lee was a legend. The godfather of kung fu movies changed the game. He was an actor, style icon, leader, and philosopher who put martial arts on the world stage. Bruce Lee revolutionized Hollywood with Enter the Dragon.

When kung fu films emerged in the 1970s, the fight scenes were staged, and stunt performers always stepped in for the lead. Not Lee. He did everything himself, from the one-inch punch to the famous scream. Everyone mimicked his mannerisms and style from Beijing to the Bronx, from the playground to the streets.

Ang Lee to direct a new Bruce Lee biopic

The Life of Pi director will name the film Bruce Lee, and his son Mason will play the Chinese American martial arts legend. According to reports, Lawrence Grey, Ang Lee, Shannon Lee, Ben Everard and Brian Bell will produce the biopic. Dan Futterman would pen the script. In the new biopic, we will journey through Lee’s profoundly emotional story depicting his triumphs and conflicts.

The Life of Pi director won several academy awards

Did you know Ang Lee took home numerous Academy Awards for his work? He won four awards for Life of Pi, three for Brokeback Mountain, and two for Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Mason has previously appeared as Teddy in The Hangover Part 2. In addition, the actor played in Ang Lee’s 2016 drama and Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk. He also starred in Stand by Me, Limbo and Who Killed Cock Robin (Mu Ji Zhe).

However, fans on social media are polarised over Mason Lee’s casting in the titular role. While some seemed hesitant about the project, some mentioned that they’d instead like to see Mike Moh, who played in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in the lead role.

A Bruce Lee biopic is in the works with Ang Lee set to direct. Ang Lee’s son, Mason Lee, will star in the lead role. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/TwrKwtvsj7 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 30, 2022

What do you think about Mason Lee’s casting on the martial arts legend?

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong