Critics Choice Awards 2023: Check Out The Full List Of Winners

On Sunday, 15 January 2023, the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards took place to honour the best films, TV shows and performances in 2022. The event was organised by the Critics Choice Association (CCA) and featured a diverse slate of exciting winners. With more than 30 categories to reward excellence in, the Critics Choice Awards were attended by some of the biggest stars in the film and TV industry. So,let’s take a look at the Critics Choice Awards 2023 winners that were celebrated this year.
The most-rewarded film at the event was A24’s, Everything Everywhere All at Once, which took home the awards for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actor. The ceremony, which was hosted by Chelsea Handler, also acknowledged the contributions of Janelle Monáe and Jeff Bridges, who were honoured with the #SeeHer award and the Lifetime Achievement Award, respectively.
“There were so many times in my life when I didn’t see me.” @JanelleMonae Please don’t bleep out Janelle Monae when she is dishing out wisdom. Thank you. #CriticsChoiceAwards2023 #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/PQ16wzMBuK
Critics Choice Awards 2023: ‘RRR’ wins ‘Best Foreign Language Film’
Cheers on a well deserved win @RRRMovie 🥂! pic.twitter.com/f3JGfEitjE
The ceremony, which was held in Los Angeles, was also a day of celebration for the Indian and Pan-Asian communities. Indian director S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR won two major awards – Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song for the viral sensation ‘Naatu Naatu’. As mentioned above, the other big winner was Everything Everywhere All at Once which had another successful stint at the Critics Choice Awards after a successful showing at the Golden Globes.
In case you missed watching the ceremony, check out the full list of winners at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, some of which are also in the race to win at the Oscars in March.
2023 Critics Choice Awards: Full list of winners
Best Picture
Avatar: The Way of Water
Tár
The Fabelmans
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Winner: Everything Everywhere all at Once
Best Foreign Language Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Close
Decision to Leave
Winner: RRR
Best Animated Feature
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Wendell & Wild
Winner: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best Original Song
Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing
New Body Rhumba – White Noise
Winner: Naatu Naatu, composed by M. M. Keeravani, from RRR
Best Actress
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Winner: Cate Blanchett for TÁR
Best Actor
Austin Butler – Elvis
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
Winner: Brendan Fraser for The Whale
Best Supporting Actor
Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Winner: Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Director
James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Damien Chazelle – Babylon
Todd Field – Tár
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
S.S. Rajamouli – RRR
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Winner: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Congratulations to #DanielKwan and #DanielSheinert, winners of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Director.#EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/tw9ZC5W8Ko
Best Comedy Film
The Banshees of Inisherin
Bros
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Winner: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best Young Actor/Actress
Frankie Corio – Aftersun
Jalyn Hall – Till
Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy
Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time
Sadie Sink – The Whale
Winner: Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans
Best Acting Ensemble
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
The Woman King
Women Talking
Winner: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best Original Screenplay
Todd Field – Tár
Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Winner: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Michael Giacchino – The Batman
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
John Williams – The Fabelmans
Roger Deakins – Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister – Tár
Janusz Kamiński – The Fabelmans
Linus Sandgren – Babylon
Best Production Design
Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans
Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water
Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis
Winner: Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon
Best Editing
Tom Cross – Babylon
Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick
Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis
Monika Willi – Tár
Winner: Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Costume Design
Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin – Elvis
Gersha Phillips – The Woman King
Mary Zophres – Babylon
Winner: Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Hair and Makeup
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Whale
Winner: Elvis
Best Visual Effects
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick
Winner: Avatar: The Way of Water
And here are the winners for television:
Best Drama Series
Andor
Bad Sisters
The Crown
Euphoria
The Good Fight
House of the Dragon
Severance
Yellowstone
Winner: Better Call Saul
Best Drama Actor
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Diego Luna – Andor
Adam Scott – Severance
Antony Starr – The Boys
Winner: Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Best Drama Actress
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
Laura Linney – Ozark
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Winner: Zendaya – Euphoria
Best Drama Supporting Actor
Andre Braugher – The Good Fight
Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Michael Emerson – Evil
John Lithgow – The Old Man
Matt Smith – House of the Dragon
Winner: Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul
Best Drama Supporting Actress
Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon
Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul
Julia Garner – Ozark
Audra McDonald – The Good Fight
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
Winner: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Best Comedy Series
Barry
The Bear
Better Things
Ghosts
Hacks
Reboot
Reservation Dogs
Winner: Abbott Elementary
Best Comedy Actor
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
Bill Hader – Barry
Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
Winner: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best Comedy Actress
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva
Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs
Winner: Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Comedy Supporting Actor
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts
Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat
James Marsden – Dead to Me
Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Winner: Henry Winkler – Barry
Best Comedy Supporting Actress
Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Annie Potts – Young Sheldon
Winner: Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
“People don’t have to like you.” -Sheryl Lee Ralph #CriticsChoiceAwards2023 #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/Vgbz43Xrdm
Best Comedy Special
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual
Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth
Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early
Winner: Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
Best Limited Series
Gaslit
The Girl from Plainville
The Offer
Pam & Tommy
Station Eleven
This Is Going to Hurt
Under the Banner of Heaven
Winner: The Dropout
Best TV Movie
Fresh
Prey
Ray Donovan: The Movie
The Survivor
Three Months
Winner: The Al Yankovic Story
Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actor
Ben Foster – The Survivor
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt
Winner: Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Amber Midthunder – Prey
Julia Roberts – Gaslit
Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady
Winner: Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Best Limited Series/Movie Supporting Actor
Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
Matthew Goode – The Offer
Ray Liotta – Black Bird
Shea Whigham – Gaslit
Winner: Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
Best Limited Series/Movie Supporting Actress
Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble
Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Betty Gilpin – Gaslit
Melanie Lynskey – Candy
Juno Temple – The Offer
Winner: Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Best Foreign Language Film
1899
Borgen
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Garcia!
The Kingdom Exodus
Kleo
My Brilliant Friend
Tehran
Winner: Pachinko
Best Animated Series
Bluey
Bob’s Burgers
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Undone
Winner: Harley Quinn
Best Talk Show
The Amber Ruffin Show
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Winner: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Hero image credit: Instagram@Stephanie Hsu/Twitter@BetterCallSaul
Featured image credit: Instagram@JamesJeanArt.
