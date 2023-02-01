DC Studios Announces New Green Lantern Series

DC Studios’ bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced a new slate of TV shows and films as part of the revamped DCEU. This also includes the new Green Lantern series. Gunn and Safran, who took over the production company’s creative operations in 2022, have shared plans for the reboot of the DC Universe.

During a private press event, both Gunn and Safran announced new TV and film projects, including Batman 2, the Superman reboot (without Henery Cavil), the Wonder Woman prequel series Paradise Lost, and arguably one of their most exciting new projects, Lanterns. All of these new projects are part of the first phase of the rebooted DC Universe called ‘Chapter 1: Gods & Monsters’. While we are looking forward to all of the new films and tv shows being planned in this phase, we are especially excited about Lanterns which will stream on HBO Max.

What will the new Green Lantern series be about?

DC comics took to their official Twitter and Instagram accounts to share an update about the reboot of Green Lantern. The new TV series is titled Lanterns and will follow fan-favourite characters and detectives Hal Jordan and John Stewart. According to Gunn and Safran, the series will thematically and tonally be similar to True Detective.

LANTERNS — This enormous TV event series follows intergalactic cops John Stewart and Hal Jordan as they uncover a dark mystery. #DCStudios Get to know Hal Jordan: https://t.co/2xcLLC7mN6 Get to know John Stewart: https://t.co/k7euZ6c4Bu pic.twitter.com/f8n5X9zOF1 — DC (@DCComics) January 31, 2023

DCEU’s Phase 1 reboot features ten new releases, including films and TV series

James Gunn has announced a slate of ten new releases for DCEU’s Phase 1 reboot. These include the following:

Film projects:

Superman: Legacy

The Authority

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Swamp Thing

The Brave and the Bold

Television series:

Lanterns

Paradise Lost

Booster Gold

Creature Commandos

Waller

