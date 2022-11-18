Drishyam 2 Is “A Blockbuster”, “Tabu, Ajay Devgn Are Fantastic” Say Movie Buffs

From offering 50 percent discount on bookings made on October 2 this year to amassing Rs 3 crores on advance bookings, Drishyam 2 is already making quite a noise at the box-office. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam is back after a seven-year-long hiatus with Drishyam 2. The crime thriller continues with the ramifications that Vijay Salgaonkar and his family are facing after getting tied up in a high-profile murder mystery. Here’s everything you can expect from much-anticipated crime thriller, releasing in your nearest theatres this weekend. Check the Drishyam 2 reviews out.

Earlier, when the teaser had released, Ajay Devgn had shared it on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Vijay aur uske parivaar ki kahaani toh yaad hogi na aapko? Ki yaad dilaye? Well, if you haven’t had the chance to see the recap, here take a look at the trailer and make your way to the cinemas.

Drishyam 2: Critics And Audiences’ Review

The film starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu and Akshay Khanna in lead roles has already garnered love from the critics who’ve declared it a smashing it. Popular movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has given it a thumbs up already.

#Drishyam2 Friday Morning 9 AM Advance Numbers in 3 National chains (Pvr + Inox + Cinépolis) PVR – 55,909 Tickets, Net 1.29 Crs Inox – 49,962 Tickets, Net 94.28 lacs Cinepolis – 22,000 Tickets, Net 49 Lacs Total 1,26,871 Tickets, Net 2.73 crs All set for a superb start! — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) November 18, 2022

#Drishyam2 starts with a bang in the morning shows all across. The industry is relieved, and silently gearing up to smile and celebrate, as everyone can smell a BIG HIT with this #AjayDevgn film. — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) November 18, 2022

Meanwhile, the audience has never been this excited. Their enthusiasm is palpating and there’s just positive reviews coming in from the viewers. People are desperately waiting to crash the cinema halls and see this gem of a film. Netizens are all praise for Ajay Devgn’s stoic performance. Here check the early reviews for Drishyam 2.

What an extraordinary screenplay of

Drishyam 2, and Mind-blowing

performance by Ajay Devgan and Akshay Khanna, I’ll give 4 out of 5 And Most Important thing is morning show is housefull#Drishyam2 #Drishyam2 — @androriya (@kavugamer) November 18, 2022

#Tabu #Drishyam2 To be or not to be? – That’s the question which will haunt you post watching this bloody good film. Tabu is terrific as usual. Can’t wait for ‘Drishyam 3’! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4 stars) pic.twitter.com/Xwqrynhde0 — Bhavikk Sangghvi (@bhavikksangghvi) November 18, 2022

#Drishyam2 Andhi La Diya Hai Boxoffice Par — डेविड कुमार महतो (@Devid_Mahto) November 18, 2022

Pasand to aaegi aapko kyunki Ajay Devgan ismein achcha roll nibhaya hai#Drishyam2pic.twitter.com/Cnct6Y05YK — 🥀 Shaloo Desai (@shaloo563) November 18, 2022

Ye to ap bhi dekhe aur enjoy kre. Badhiya suspensive movie hai . #Drishyam2 — Vishakha Singh 📿 (@VSRajput25) November 18, 2022

Drishyam 2: Story and cast

Drishyam 2, the sequel to the 2015 hit film, dives deep into the lives of Salgaonkar family who are troubled by the suspicious murder case. The first instalment of the film revolved around the incident which took place one night and it is what changed the course of lives of the protagonist and his family. Ajay Devgn reprised the role of a common middle-class man who runs a small business and is content with his life until it takes a U-turn where his family is at the end of facing a mammoth situation.

Drishyam 2’s comeback adds new layers to the thrilling story. The teaser of Drishyam 2 takes us on the whirlwind journey the Salgaonkar family had been and reveals how a middle-class family has been dealing with an investigation that has haunted them till the end of time. The focus of the film shifts to the present day and gives the audience a sneak-peak into what’s in store for the family. The family’s togetherness in both the films is one of the highlights of the movie.

Apart from the star cast, Drishyam 2 sees the return of Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles. It is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name. Drishyam 2 is opening on 3300 screens, and the numbers are just slated to increase.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia India.