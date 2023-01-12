What We Know About The ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Live-Action Series On Paramount+

An exciting update is on the cards for lovers of the fantasy genre as a live-action TV series on Dungeons & Dragons is in production. The TV series adaption of the popular tabletop role-playing game will be under the banner of eOne and Paramount Pictures. The Paramount+ series will help fans widen their watchlist of fantasy shows which already includes the likes of The Witcher: Blood Origin and House of the Dragon.

All about the upcoming live-action series on Paramount+

An 8-episode live-action 'DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS' series is officially in the works at Paramount+

Directed by filmmaker Rawson Marshall Thurber, the Dungeons & Dragons series will supposedly be eOne’s biggest TV project. Thurber, who previously directed films like Red Notice and Dodgeball, is also the writer for the pilot episode of the live-action series. With Dungeons & Dragons’ rich history of over 50 years, the new Paramount+ series might also create (and expand upon) a new universe with a wide gamut of exciting storylines.

It is also worth mentioning that this won’t be the fantasy game’s debut series on TV, as the animated series Dungeons & Dragons used to air from 1983 to 1985. That series revolved around six teenage friends on a quest to get back home after being magically teleported to a fantasy land.

The Stranger Things connection

Another reason why you will love the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons live-action series is because of its key connection to Stranger Things. The viral and immensely popular Stranger Things has characters like Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Will who love playing the fantasy game. The Dungeons & Dragons references on the show have become one of the most endearing aspects of Stranger Things. In fact, we can’t help but wonder if the new Paramount+ series will return the favour and have its own references for Stranger Things.

Who’s in the cast of the new Dungeons and Dragons series?

While we do know that the series will have eight episodes, Paramount+ has not released any other information about the cast or plot of the show. However, we will keep you posted as soon as there are any announcements for the same.

In the meantime, you can check out the trailer for the new Dungeons & Dragons movie titled Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves which is set to release on March 31, 2023.

