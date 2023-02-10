‘Farzi’ Review: Twitter Hails The Shahid Kapoor And Vijay Sethupathi Starrer As A Masterpiece

Going Money Heist in desi style, but with so much power and conviction, that the trailer had us hooked right from the moment it was dropped. That’s Raj and DK’s newest web series Farzi. And here’s the Farzi review by Twitterati.

A medley of talent, Farzi’s stellar cast is definitely one of the many USPs of the thriller web series. Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupati in a cat and mouse chase are content straight out of a cinephile’s dream. Add the stamp of Raj and DK of The Family Man fame on top of that, and it’s a recipe for a blockbuster. We know it, and Twitteratis know it too. This is why, as the show was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 10, Twitter is abuzz with reviews and netizens have their verdict. Let’s take a look.

About Farzi

This is the story of a grossly underpaid and unappreciated artist, Sunny, played by Shahid Kapoor, who dreams of making it big. And by making it big, we mean, earning a lot of money. In fact, the trailer opens with the line “Mujhe itna paisa kamana hai, ki mujhe uski izzat hi nahi karne pade.” If it instantly gives you the Shahid Kapoor from Udta Punjab vibe, let’s say you’re not entirely wrong.

Sunny’s artistic talent makes him realise his talent for counterfeiting and printing fake notes to such a degree of perfection that leaves everyone stunned. Enters Vijay Sethupathi as Michael Vedanayagam, a tough cop who is determined to put an end to this ongoing con and catch Sunny. What follows next is not tough to guess, but the writing and execution of it are what makes Farzi look like an instant hit. There’s also Kay Kay Menon in one of the lead roles, so you can well expect your weekend binge plan to have been taken care of.

Farzi review: What Twitter has to say

“Superb”, “amazing action thriller”, and “superb cast” look like the unanimous verdict across Twitter. But let’s see what the rest of Twitter is saying about Farzi’s review.

Talking about @shahidkapoor He is terrific in the role of Sunny & his performance will take you to the vibes of his role in Kaminey & Badmaash Company A Superb Performance By Him #Farzi is another winner #FarziOnPrime #farzireview #AmazonPrime #ShahidKapoor pic.twitter.com/XvGokS9oIG — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) February 10, 2023

Just Finished #Farzi what an hell of a masterpiece literally got goosebumps in the end. Superb acting by @VijaySethuOffl @shahidkapoor @kaykaymenon02 #Farzireview #FarziOnPrime — Syed Aftab Husain Alvi (@syedaftabalvi) February 10, 2023

Farzi marks both Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupath’s OTT debut and it couldn’t have been better. Interestingly, it is Vijay Sethupathi’s first Hindi outing as well.

All Images: Courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India