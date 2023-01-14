‘Farzi’ Trailer: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi’s Film Promises To Be An Exciting Thriller

The highly-awaited trailer for Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi’s Farzi is finally out and the series promises to be a thrilling ride. The trailer starts with Kapoor mouthing some wise words – “paison se khushiyaan nahi khareed sakte, yeh dialogue sirf woh log marte hai jinke paas paisa hota hi nahi hai” which can roughly be translated to “‘money can’t buy you happiness’ is something that only people with no money say.”

Watch the trailer of Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi below:

The Farzi trailer shows how Shahid Kapoor’s character uses his skills as an artist and con man to launch a fake scheme that catapults him into the high-stakes world of counterfeiting. The crime thriller has been created by acclaimed director duo Raj and DK who’ve given us one of India’s most beloved series, The Family Man. While Farzi marks Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi’s digital debut, it also stars some strong actors like Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, and Bhuvan Arora. The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 10 onwards.

“This Amazon Original Series, Farzi has a special corner in my heart. Kehne ko toh this is my digital debut, but working with Raj and DK felt like home. And working with such brilliant co-actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Nanu (Amolji), Kay Kay Menon, Raashii had its own charm. Playing Artist aka Sunny wasn’t simple, the character is quite complex, his situations and greed for a better life make him take some decisions, which he has not necessarily thought through. I am quite sure, that the audience will love the show, they will enjoy the humour, the grit and the overall story, it will keep them at the edge of their seats. And of course, Prime Video will be taking this series to a worldwide audience, usse better kya hi ho sakta hai, that people around the world get to watch this amazing content,” said Shahid Kapoor at the trailer launch of Farzi.

“It has been an absolute pleasure working with the dynamic duo Raj and DK and alongside Shahid Kapoor, who is both a talented actor and a wonderful person. It was incredible to work with such a brilliant team and create something as mind-blowing as Farzi. I can’t think of a better digital debut, and I’m excited for the series’ global release.” added Vijay Sethupathi.

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia India