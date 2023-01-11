Home > Culture > Film & TV > Golden Globe 2023: ‘RRR’ Cast Arrives In Style At The Red Carpet
Golden Globe 2023: ‘RRR’ Cast Arrives In Style At The Red Carpet
Golden Globe 2023: 'RRR' Cast Arrives In Style At The Red Carpet

By: Romaa Daas, Jan 11 2023 10:54 am

The much awaited 80th Golden Globe Awards has finally kickstarted on a high note. Celebrated director S.S. Rajamouli’s period drama RRR bagged the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song (Motion Picture Categories) and India couldn’t be more proud. The RRR cast and crew arrived in style at the Golden Globe 2023 red carpet.

From Rajamouli sporting a black and red dhoti kurta to Ram Charan sporting a black sherwani, the lead actors and director looked modish. Jr. NTR looked dapped as he sported a black tuxedo. Meanwhile, both Rajamouli and Ram Charan’s spouses rocked the Indian traditional attire – saree. While Jr. NTR’s wife complimented him and was seen in a black dress.

Golden Globe 2023 red carpet
Image: Courtesy jrnr/Instagram

Chhello Show director Pan Nalin too made a stylish entry and graced the Golden Globe 2023 red carpet. The Golden Globe Awards 2023 generated quite a buzz in India as S.S. Rajamouli’s period drama RRR vyed to bag awards in two different categories, out of which it won for one.

Golden Globes 2023 red carpet
Image: Courtesy Frederic J. Brown/AFP

Although the Golden Globes is all about choicest movies from across the world, it cannot be denied that it is also a platform that spotlights the best-dressed celebrities who are in attendance.

Red carpet looks from Awards Shows are always fascinating and excites not just the fashion aficionados and critics but also the audience at large. The celebs make for a striking visual and their sartorial choices are profoundly observed and considered at length. From embellishments to the cuts to the fabric, almost everything is minutely taken into consideration before reviewers adjudge the best-dressed personalities.

As the world gets to witness the first major Award Show of 2023, here’s looking at the red-carpet appearances that made just the right noise. From Michelle Yeoh to Selena Gomez to Margot Robbie, these red-carpet dresses were unbelievably gorgeous. So were the celebrities who graced the grand red-carpet.

[Michelle Yeoh

Image: Courtesy Frederic J. Brown/AFPYeoh who was was honored in the best actress in a comedy category, for Everything Everywhere All at Once looked chic in a head-to-toe sequence peplum dress.

Quinta Brunson
Image: quintab/Instagram

U.S. actress Quinta Brunson who won the Best Actress Award for Television series Abbott Elementary looked gorgeous in a Christian Siriano black and pink ruffled gown.

Jennifer Coolidge
Image: Courtesy jennifercoolidge/Instagram

Jennifer Coolidge who also won the Best Supporting Actress for her stint in the TV Series The White Lotus, dazzled in a shimmery black gown.

Ana De Armas

The other actresses who stole the show in black ensembles were Amanda Seyfried, Cate Blanchett, Ana De Armas and Regina Hall among several others. Ana’s twist to the usual black dress was indeed unique and she looked absolutely ravishing.

Golden Globe 2023 red carpet: Angela Bassett
Image: Courtesy pamellaroland/Instagram

Meanwhile, Angela Bassett of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fame rocked the Golden Globe 2023 red carpet in a silvery Pamella Roland floor-length gown.

The Golden Globe awards was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Hero Image: Courtesy AFP; Featured Image: Courtesy SS Rajamouli/Instagram

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India. 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Where is the red carpet for golden globe awards 2023?

Answer: The Golden Globe awards is being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Question: Who is hosting the Golden Globe Awards 2023?

Answer: The Golden Globe Awards 2023 is being hosted by Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

Question: Where to watch the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards?

Answer: In the U.S., TV viewers can watch the 80th Golden Globes on their local NBC channel or on NBC.com. In India, people can watch the Golden Globe Awards on Amazon's Lionsgate Play.

Romaa Daas
