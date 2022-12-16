Home > Culture > Film & TV > Govinda Naam Mera Review: Twitter Praises The Quirky Script And Vicky Kaushal’s Performance
Govinda Naam Mera Review: Twitter Praises The Quirky Script And Vicky Kaushal’s Performance
Govinda Naam Mera Review: Twitter Praises The Quirky Script And Vicky Kaushal’s Performance

By: Romaa Daas, Dec 16 2022 2:00 pm

It has comedy, a bit of action and lots of thrill – that’s Govinda Naam Mera for you. Vicky Kaushal as the husband who’s scared of his wife and daydreams about his girlfriend makes for a pitiable man. Watching him juggle his time between his wife Gauri (Bhumi Pednekar) and Suku (Kiara Advani) is nothing short of hilarious. As for the early reviews that have started pouring in for Govinda Naam Mera, the film is touted to be precocious and a perfect blend of humour and suspenser.

Didn’t expect the cliff-hanger bit? Well, that’s where this Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar starrer aces it. It engages the audience in such a rollercoaster ride that the viewers are unable to predict what’s coming next. Govu née Govind Waghmare (Vicky Kaushal) is a choreographer who’s trying to make it big but gets brutally trolled by his wife at all times for being coward and timid. It is at this point that things take a U-turn, and the viewers are in for a quirky ride.

True to its name, Govinda Naam Mera does give some Govinda like vibes as well. Wondering how? Well, we don’t really have actor Govinda making an entry in the flick but expect moves like his in the Bijli. Speaking of making a head turning entry, it’s Ranbir Kapoor who makes a small appearance in the movie. The trio – Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor share an interesting screen space. Now, that must’ve piqued your interest after watching the charming RK in the upcoming Tu Jhooti Mai Makkaar teaser along with Shraddha Kapoor.

From The Knives Out Sequel To Govinda Naam Mera, Here Are 9 Movies And Shows To Stream This December

By Richard Augustin, Dec 05
What's The Controversy Around 'Besharam Rang' And Deepika Padukone From The Movie Pathan?

By Aayaan Upadhyaya, Dec 16

Here’s what Twitterati has to say about Vicky Kaushal’s movie. Needless to say, they are impressed. Check out the reviews here.

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Govinda Naam Mera is produced by Dharma Productions in association with Viacom18 Studios.

So, what are you waiting for? Tune into Disney+ Hotstar now and catch the eccentric comedy this weekend.

