Govinda Naam Mera Review: Twitter Praises The Quirky Script And Vicky Kaushal’s Performance

It has comedy, a bit of action and lots of thrill – that’s Govinda Naam Mera for you. Vicky Kaushal as the husband who’s scared of his wife and daydreams about his girlfriend makes for a pitiable man. Watching him juggle his time between his wife Gauri (Bhumi Pednekar) and Suku (Kiara Advani) is nothing short of hilarious. As for the early reviews that have started pouring in for Govinda Naam Mera, the film is touted to be precocious and a perfect blend of humour and suspenser.

Didn’t expect the cliff-hanger bit? Well, that’s where this Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar starrer aces it. It engages the audience in such a rollercoaster ride that the viewers are unable to predict what’s coming next. Govu née Govind Waghmare (Vicky Kaushal) is a choreographer who’s trying to make it big but gets brutally trolled by his wife at all times for being coward and timid. It is at this point that things take a U-turn, and the viewers are in for a quirky ride.

True to its name, Govinda Naam Mera does give some Govinda like vibes as well. Wondering how? Well, we don’t really have actor Govinda making an entry in the flick but expect moves like his in the Bijli. Speaking of making a head turning entry, it’s Ranbir Kapoor who makes a small appearance in the movie. The trio – Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor share an interesting screen space. Now, that must’ve piqued your interest after watching the charming RK in the upcoming Tu Jhooti Mai Makkaar teaser along with Shraddha Kapoor.

Govinda Naam Mera Twitter review

Here’s what Twitterati has to say about Vicky Kaushal’s movie. Needless to say, they are impressed. Check out the reviews here.

This movie is just lit what a movie for this weekend @vickykaushal09 man you just pulled it out with ease❤️

First half was lit

Second half was just amazing the twists and turns@bhumipednekar @advani_kiara best performance 💯🔥#GovindaNaamMera#GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar#ranbir pic.twitter.com/PCKqiHC2Lg — Sachit S Rao (@sachitalfie5) December 15, 2022

#GovindaNaamMera is an enjoyable, off-beat entertainer packed with some solid performances by the ensemble cast. The comedy may be a hit and miss arousing a few giggles along the way but a quirky premise and animated Vicky Kaushal makes it worth your time. Easy 7/10 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/1HokKwhrmh — Ritesh Mohapatra (@RiteshM657) December 15, 2022

The funniest one so far is surely @vickykaushal09 saying “Action se darr lagta hai isiliye dancer bana nahi to apne papa ki tarah fight master banta”. #GovindaNaamMera — Akarsh Hooda (@hoodajmdlr) December 15, 2022

#GovindaNaamMera

Expected it to be a masala Bollywood cliche film but it took me by shock 😲

Last hour is a total roller coaster 🎢 and vicky has done a very good job 👍

Kiara was as usual very beautiful and bhoomi was the best part of the movie!

3.5/5 if i had to give stars* — Naitik Saini (@naitiksaini2003) December 16, 2022

Absolute entertainer of a film. The climax is absolutely mind blowing. What a fun ride !! 😍😍😍😍😍

Vicky as Govu is hilarious, quirky, funny, amazing and savage, all at once! He nailed the character ! 😍😍😍😍😍

Loved the film. So totally loved it! 😍#GovindaNaamMera — Kaveri 🇮🇳❤ (@kaveri__19) December 15, 2022

Watched #GovindaNaamMera and can I just say that I really didn’t see that coming in the end. I laughed and was intrigued. Holy shit Vicky was too fun and had fun portraying Govu.Kiara did amazing and that one scene in police station,she killed it. Bhumi was amazing @advani_kiara — Eesha Shah (@___eesha___) December 16, 2022

Started watching #GovindaNaamMera with comedy movie expectations but what amazing roller coaster ride movie turned out to be. A complete family watch… — Jeetu Makhija (@jkmakhija1996) December 15, 2022

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Govinda Naam Mera is produced by Dharma Productions in association with Viacom18 Studios.

So, what are you waiting for? Tune into Disney+ Hotstar now and catch the eccentric comedy this weekend.

Watch 'Govinda Naam Mera' Here

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India