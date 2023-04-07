Gumraah Twitter Review: Aditya Roy Kapur And Mrunal Thakur’s New Film Offers A Thrilling Ride

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s Gumraah has finally hit the theatres and the audience is stoked with the actors’ flawless performances. Helmed by the makers of Kabir Singh and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gumraah is getting positive reviews on Twitter and is being described as a crime thriller like no other.

Aditya Roy Kapur who’s already basking in the glory of his last release The Night Manager, plays the perfect antagonist. Mrunal Thakur too shines effortlessly and is in her element as she plays the role of a cop. Ronit Roy also brilliantly portrays the role of a police officer in the series of twisted events. Let’s see how Twitterati has reviewed ARK’s Gumraah.

Gumraah: A remake of 2019 Tamil film Thadam

Gumraah is a crime thriller which sees the protagonist play a dual role. Arjun Sehgal and Sooraj Rana aka Ronnie (Aditya Roy Kapur) are both wanted for murder. The big catch? Arjun and Ronnie are identical and it’s impossible to tell who’s who. It’s an enigma for the police to solve this murder mystery as well. What happens next is predictable of sorts, but it is then that the plot twists and the audience is left surprised with the chaotic turn of events. Watch the trailer here to get a grip on the plot.

Gumraah review: Here’s what Twitter is saying

#Gumraah is engaging thrilling ride which has some good twists, it hooks you for the most part. Definitely one time watch.#AdityaRoyKapur is Very Underrated as an Actor & He Shines in this Thriller.#MrunalThakur has shown her versatility as an actor.#GumraahReview: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/47zSPQzRdk — Rajat R Lunkad (@rajatlunkad) April 7, 2023

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️#Gumraah has some generous thrills infused with heavy emotions, drama & of course, funny moments. #AdityaRoyKapur is commendable, #RonitRoy is impactful while #MrunalThakur is promising. The film is an entertaining affair with a dominating 2nd half. #GumraahReview… pic.twitter.com/65sW9lamZq — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) April 7, 2023

#GumraahReview: A fine suspense thriller that works due to its star-cast and engaging elements that keeps you hooked (more so in the second half). Rating: 3.25⭐⭐⭐💫

My (Brief) Review: #Gumraah pic.twitter.com/NjsQU052wR — NJ (@Nilzrav) April 7, 2023

Just watched #Gumraah and I must say, it’s a fantastic suspense thriller! #AdityaRoyKapur , #MrunalThakur #VedikaPinto, and #RonitRoy deliver brilliant performances. The plot is engaging and keeps you hooked till the end. Directed by Vardhan Ketkar, pic.twitter.com/fp1YUgktBB — Shiv Dwivedi (@theshivdwivedii) April 6, 2023

Watching #Gumrah is brilliant, Twist And storytelling is interesting @mrunal0801 is brilliant performance

Reting – ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Watching #Gumraah in cinema now — imskkhan (@SadilKh72114986) April 7, 2023

#AdityaRoyKapur Acting Fab, Movie Hit and main thing the Heroine was my Favorite who stole my heart#MrunalThakur #Gumraah #movietwt — Amandeep Sharma (@amansharma6723) April 7, 2023

#Gumraah actually works big time for me , the first half is decent with the build up #AdityaRoyKapur and #MrunalThakur do complete justice here and the fast paced second half and climax are well narrated. One time watch. pic.twitter.com/oNyeeD9xEs — Rishi Raj Reviewzzzzz (@RishiRa02716150) April 7, 2023

What a movie #Gumraah is.

Definitely it is a one time watch movie.

Thank you @mrunal0801 mam and Aditya roy Kapoor sir for such a fantastic movie.❤️❤️ — INDIAN (@Pramodyadav9700) April 7, 2023

#Gumraah interval: screenplay is gripping, bgm is good, and cinematography is best. #Bollywood wala mass element hai. Ab sab climax par depend karta hai. — Satyam (@The9Media) April 7, 2023

