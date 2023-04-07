Home > Culture > Film & TV > Gumraah Twitter Review: Aditya Roy Kapur And Mrunal Thakur’s New Film Offers A Thrilling Ride
By: Romaa Daas, Apr 7 2023 8:46 pm

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s Gumraah has finally hit the theatres and the audience is stoked with the actors’ flawless performances. Helmed by the makers of Kabir Singh and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gumraah is getting positive reviews on Twitter and is being described as a crime thriller like no other.

Aditya Roy Kapur who’s already basking in the glory of his last release The Night Manager, plays the perfect antagonist. Mrunal Thakur too shines effortlessly and is in her element as she plays the role of a cop. Ronit Roy also brilliantly portrays the role of a police officer in the series of twisted events. Let’s see how Twitterati has reviewed ARK’s Gumraah.

Gumraah: A remake of 2019 Tamil film Thadam

Gumraah is a crime thriller which sees the protagonist play a dual role. Arjun Sehgal and Sooraj Rana aka Ronnie (Aditya Roy Kapur) are both wanted for murder. The big catch? Arjun and Ronnie are identical and it’s impossible to tell who’s who. It’s an enigma for the police to solve this murder mystery as well. What happens next is predictable of sorts, but it is then that the plot twists and the audience is left surprised with the chaotic turn of events. Watch the trailer here to get a grip on the plot.

Gumraah review: Here’s what Twitter is saying

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia India 

Romaa Daas
Gumraah Twitter Review: Aditya Roy Kapur And Mrunal Thakur’s New Film Offers A Thrilling Ride
