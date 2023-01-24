‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ And Other Highest-Grossing Movies That Have Made 2 Billion Dollars At The Box Office

Avatar: The Way To Water has now become the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time, just within six weeks of its release. By doing so, the film has also crossed the USD 2 billion figure at the box office, becoming James Cameron’s third film to do so after Titanic and the original Avatar.

Globally, Avatar 2 remains in the sixth position with Avengers Infinity War at fifth and Star Wars: The Force Awakens in fourth place. Released in 2009, Avatar remains the biggest movie of all time with a worldwide gross of USD 2.9 billion. Avengers: Endgame is close behind in second place with collections of USD 2.79 billion, while Titanic takes the third spot with a worldwide gross of USD 2.19 billion.

#JamesCameron reaches another milestone. Only filmmaker to have 3 films earn 2 Billion US dollars at box office world wide.

Titanic (1997): U$ 2.194 billion.

Avatar (2009): U$ 2.923 billion.

Avatar 2 (2022): U$ 2.024 billion.#AvatarTheWayOfWater #AvatarTheWayOfTheWater #Avatar pic.twitter.com/hVo2IpAs6l — KLAPBOARD (@klapboardpost) January 23, 2023

According to Variety, Avatar: The Way of Water has generated USD 598 million at the domestic box office and USD 1.4 billion internationally. In the rest of the world, the standout markets are China with USD 229 million, France at USD 129 million, Germany at USD 117 million, Korea at USD 96 million and the United Kingdom at USD 81 million.

The film stars Zoe Saldaña, Kate Winslet, Sam Worthington, and Sigourney Weaver in lead roles. The plot follows the characters of Jake Sully (Worthington) and Neytiri (Saldaña) as they try to keep their family together while travelling across the vast reaches of Pandora and seeking refuge with the Metkayina clan.

How are the highest-grossing movies of all time calculated?

The highest-grossing movies are calculated by adding up the total box office revenue earned by a film from the day of its release till the end of its theatrical run. Box office revenue includes the money generated from ticket sales, as well as any additional revenue streams such as merchandise sales, DVD/Blu-ray rights and partnerships with streaming platforms. As the worldwide box office gross is considered while calculating this figure, the total revenue earned by the film in ALL countries is taken into account.

In all of history, only a handful of films have managed to rake in more than USD 2 billion at the global box office. In fact, there are just six of them. So, from Avatar to Avatar 2, let’s take a look at the box-office rankings of those films that have managed to accomplish this impressive feat.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/ Avatar: The Way Of Water and Avengers Endgame)