The 15 Highest-Rated Netflix Series On IMDb

When 2022 initially began, people were quite doubtful about Netflix’s ability to sustain itself. After all, it was losing subscribers at an alarming rate and most of its new shows weren’t really breaking through. However, the second half of 2022 was a game changer for Netflix, with Stranger Things 4 becoming a viral sensation. This was followed by the massive success of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Emily in Paris Season 3, and of course, the ratings juggernaut and pop culture sensation that was Wednesday. Additionally, Netflix’s slate of 2023 series includes highly anticipated titles like The Gentlemen, One Piece, Beef and Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.

In other words, Netflix is now becoming the go-to streaming platform for most people.

With so much content available in its library, covering a variety of genres ranging from comedies to documentaries, it is quite difficult to choose the perfect series for one to binge-watch. So, before you dive deep and make your choice, you might be asking yourself…..

Which are the highest-rated Netflix series on IMDb?

15 years ago, Walter White became more than just the danger…he became a cultural icon. pic.twitter.com/QBtDfrUiKP — Breaking Bad (@BreakingBad) January 23, 2023

From decade-old hits like Breaking Bad and its spin-off series Better Call Saul to Emmy-winning shows like The Queen’s Gambit and The Crown, Netflix’s diverse library is home to some of the highest-rated series of all time on IMDb. So to help you decide the next show(s) you want to binge-watch, here’s a guide to the highest-rated Netflix shows on IMDb that deserve to be on your watchlist.

Take a look at the highest-rated Netflix series on IMDb

(Hero image and featured image credit: Instagram/Better Call Saul; Heartstopper; Breaking Bad)