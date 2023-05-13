The Best Indian Historical Movies To Watch On Different Streaming Platforms

Indian historical dramas have been a fan favourite for the longest time. These movies explore the rich historical past of India, and encapsulate the intriguing stories in visually pleasing narrations. Indian historical movies act as a great medium to showcase the rich heritage of our country. But why does the audience connect with such films on a grand level? It is because of the captivating storytelling formats, attention to detail, strong performances, sociopolitical relevance, and national pride.

With a history spanning thousands of years, Indian historical movies provide a visual extravaganza as well by depicting magnificent palaces, traditional costumes, and mesmerising folk music and dance forms. It is almost like getting transported to a different era and understanding their world through a gripping story.

The buzz created by the recently released Ponniyin Selvan II is proof of the same. The Mani Ratnam film has become a phenomenon. Part I of the film, which released in 2022, was already a box office hit, and the same kind of response is expected from Part 2 as well. These films excel in epic storytelling, focusing on legendary characters and historical events. They present tales of valour, love, sacrifice, and political intrigue, drawing viewers into emotionally resonant narratives.

And since Ponniyin Selvan II is making so much noise in cinemas and on social media, we have curated a list of 9 other Indian historical movies that you can watch on different streaming platforms right away.

Gripping Indian historical movies available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

Indian historical dramas provide an immersive experience, transporting us to a bygone era. The larger-than-life stories, combined with strong emotional arcs always manage to strike a chord with the audience. If you are looking for suggestions in this genre, this list will keep you sorted: