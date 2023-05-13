The Best Indian Historical Movies To Watch On Different Streaming Platforms

Indian historical dramas have been a fan favourite for the longest time. These movies explore the rich historical past of India, and encapsulate the intriguing stories in visually pleasing narrations. Indian historical movies act as a great medium to showcase the rich heritage of our country. But why does the audience connect with such films on a grand level? It is because of the captivating storytelling formats, attention to detail, strong performances, sociopolitical relevance, and national pride.
With a history spanning thousands of years, Indian historical movies provide a visual extravaganza as well by depicting magnificent palaces, traditional costumes, and mesmerising folk music and dance forms. It is almost like getting transported to a different era and understanding their world through a gripping story.
The buzz created by the recently released Ponniyin Selvan II is proof of the same. The Mani Ratnam film has become a phenomenon. Part I of the film, which released in 2022, was already a box office hit, and the same kind of response is expected from Part 2 as well. These films excel in epic storytelling, focusing on legendary characters and historical events. They present tales of valour, love, sacrifice, and political intrigue, drawing viewers into emotionally resonant narratives.
And since Ponniyin Selvan II is making so much noise in cinemas and on social media, we have curated a list of 9 other Indian historical movies that you can watch on different streaming platforms right away.
Gripping Indian historical movies available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more
Indian historical dramas provide an immersive experience, transporting us to a bygone era. The larger-than-life stories, combined with strong emotional arcs always manage to strike a chord with the audience. If you are looking for suggestions in this genre, this list will keep you sorted:
Directed by: K. Asif
Cast: Prithviraj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, Durga Khote
Release date: 5 August 1960
IMDb rating: 8.1
Streaming on: Jio Cinema, Zee5
Synopsis: Regarded as a cinematic masterpiece, this Indian historical film is set in the Mughal era. It narrates the tragic love story of Prince Salim (Emperor Akbar’s son) and courtesan Anarkali.
More about the film: Mughal-e-Azam broke box office records in India and became the highest-grossing Indian film, a distinction it held for 15 years.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
Directed by: Santosh Sivan
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Danny Denzongpa
Release date: 26 October 2001
IMDb rating: 6.4
Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube
Synopsis: This biographical drama delves into the life of Emperor Ashoka, chronicling his transformation from a ruthless warrior to a benevolent ruler after embracing Buddhism. The tale begins with his employment as a General in Takshashila and ends with the bloody conquest of the Kalinga.
More about the film: Asoka was screened at the Venice Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
Directed by: Ashutosh Gowariker
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan (narrator)
Release date: 15 February 2008
IMDb rating: 7.5
Streaming on: Netflix
Synopsis: This epic romance drama revolves around the marriage of Mughal Emperor Akbar and Rajput Princess Jodhaa. It explores their relationship amidst cultural differences and political intrigues.
More about the film: Jodhaa Akbar won the Audience Award for Best Foreign Language Film at the São Paulo International Film Festival and two awards at the Golden Minbar International Film Festival.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
Directed by: SS Rajamouli
Cast: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj
Release date: 10 July 2015
IMDb rating: 8.0
Streaming on: Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar
Synopsis: The first of two cinematic parts, the film follows the story of Sivudu, an adventurous young man who helps his love Avantika rescue Devasena, the former queen of Mahishmati. Devasena is now a prisoner under the tyrannical rule of King Bhallaladeva. On his quest to recuse the former queen of Mahishmati, Sivudu learns deep secrets about his life as a prince. The story concludes in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.
More about the film: Baahubali: The Beginning is currently the eleventh highest-grossing Indian film worldwide
Image Courtesy: IMDb
Directed by: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Tanvi Azmi, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Milind Soman, Mahesh Manjrekar, Aditya Pancholi
Release date: 18 December 2015
IMDb rating: 7.2
Streaming on: Jio Cinema, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube,
Synopsis: Based on the real-life story of Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao I, the film portrays his passionate love affair with Mastani, a Muslim princess, amidst societal opposition.
More about the film: Bajirao Mastani became the 29th highest-grossing Indian film of all time.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
Directed by: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Cast: Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad, Anupriya Goenka
Release date: 25 January 2018
IMDb rating: 7.0
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Synopsis: Set in medieval Rajasthan, the movie depicts the tale of Rani Padmavati, a legendary queen who commits an ultimate sacrifice to protect her honour from the tyrant ruler Alauddin Khilji. The movie is based on the epic poem of the same name by Malik Muhammad Jayasi.
More about the film: With a production budget of USD 26.32-27.78 million (INR 180-190 crores), Padmaavat is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
Directed by: Krish Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut
Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Jisshu Sengupta, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ankita Lokhande
Release date: 25 January 2019
IMDb rating: 6.4
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Synopsis: Based on the life of Rani Lakshmibai, the film showcases her journey as a fearless warrior and queen, fighting against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.
More about the film: Kangana Ranaut’s portrayal of Rani Lakshmi Bai helped her bag the National Film Award for Best Actress at the 67th National Film Awards.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
Directed by: Surender Reddy
Cast: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, Vijay Sethupathi, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Shetty
Release date: 2 October 2019
IMDb rating: 7.2
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Synopsis: Narrated by Pawan Kalyan, Kamal Haasan, and Mohanlal, The film chronicles the story of Narasimha Reddy in his fight against the rule of the British East India Company.
More about the film: The film was shot across Hyderabad, Kerala while some scenes were filmed in Georgia.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
Directed by: Om Raut
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Neha Sharma, Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny
Release date: 10 January 2020
IMDb rating: 7.5
Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar
Synopsis: Set in the 17th century, the story pivots around Tanaji’s endeavour to recapture the Kondhana fortress once it passes on to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, who repositions its control to his trusted guard, Udaybhan Singh Rathore.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India