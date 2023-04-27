‘Indian Matchmaking’: Meet The Successful Couples Of The Netflix Series

Indian Matchmaking web series found popularity right from season 1, where the age-old concept of arranged marriages and matchmakers was presented to the world. While many criticised the show, others binge-watched it as a guilty pleasure.

But there’s no denying that we were all hooked on finishing each season in a single viewing. As the dating and marriage docu-series follows Sima Taparia aka Sima Aunty, the ‘famous’ matchmaker, we also saw and followed the story of a lot of her clients. That is where the show got interesting. Season 2 saw a bunch of new faces and a few of the old ones from the previous season. With the recent release of season 3 bringing us a whole set of fresh faces and the surrounding drama, we are taking a look at all the couples of the Indian Matchmaking web series who have kept us entertained throughout.

Couples on Indian Matchmaking web series

Priya and Vimal from Season 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya (@priya.ashra)

Season 3 saw Priya, a private chef and clinical chemist from London, who reached out to Sima Aunty to give love another chance after she went through a tough divorce. She went through a few matches, struggling to find a connection, until she met Vimal. They bonded over their shared love of cooking and travelling. Even though Priya felt Vimal was being a bit too full-on, we saw her introducing him to her friends.

Arti and Jamal from Season 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamal | Online Coach (@jamal_trainer)

We saw Miami-based Arti seek out Sima Aunty to help find her a match after her father sadly passed away and fulfil his last wish of seeing her settle down. While a few of the dates didn’t work out for her initially, she then met Jamal on a dating app. Despite different cultural and religious backgrounds, they hit it off instantly and we even saw Jamal getting down on one knee for her and popping the question.

Viral and Aashay from Season 2

You must remember Viral, who we first saw in Season 2. The pharmaceutical developer from North Carolina met Aashay after a few of her matches didn’t work out. The couple is still together and juggling their time to make their long-distance relationship work.

Shital and Niraj from Season 2

This is another couple from season 2 of the Indian Matchmaking web series who met via Sima Taparia. Shital met a few matches who she felt no connection with. That is when her sister introduced her to Miami-based radiation oncologist and choreographer Niraj Mehta. They are still together and their social media handles, where they keep uploading pictures together, are proof of it.

Pradhyuman and Ashima in Season 2

We first saw Pradhyuman in Season 1 of the Indian Matchmaking web series, who soon became everyone’s favourite. He met Rushali in the first season and broke up soon after. However, when he came back in Season 2, his life had taken a major turn. He was seen dating Ashima Chauhaan. We even saw them get married in a big, fat Indian wedding in Udaipur.

All Images credit: Instagram

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India