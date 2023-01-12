Home > Culture > Film & TV > Is Vince McMahon Selling WWE To Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund? Here’s The Truth
Is Vince McMahon Selling WWE To Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund? Here’s The Truth
Culture

Is Vince McMahon Selling WWE To Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund? Here’s The Truth

By Sanika Achrekar , Jan 12 2023 5:35 pm

According to the rumour mill, it looks like the WWE is being sold to Saudi Arabia. Some media reports and sources are stating that the professional wrestling company is in talks to be sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

This news comes after Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from the company and her father Vince McMahon returned as Chairman of the Board. Stephanie had earlier shared CEO duties with Nick Khan, who is now the lone CEO of WWE. However, Stephanie’s husband and former WWE champion Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque will continue in his role as the CCO (Chief Content Officer) of the company.

More details about WWE’s rumoured sale to Saudi Arabia

While WWE hasn’t made any official statements yet, according to journalist Ariel Helwani, the American wrestling company currently has no plans of being sold to Saudi Arabia as it is “still exploring all options.”

In a now-deleted tweet, on January 10, Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN reported that WWE had been sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and that it would go back to being a private company rather than a publicly traded one.

In July 2022, WWE owner Vince McMahon resigned as the chairman after the company launched an investigation against him for sexual misconduct, according to Business Today. In another report, The Wall Street Journal stated that McMahon had paid over USD 12 million to four women associated with the company to cover up claims of sexual misconduct and infidelity for over 16 years.

Sportscaster Jon Alba also took to Twitter to end the rumours about the sale of WWE.

On January 11, TMZ Sports also confirmed that WWE’s sale to Saudi Arabia was just a rumour.

Culture

Bernard Arnault’s Net Worth: How Does The Richest Man In The World Spend His Money?

By Manas Sen Gupta, Dec 25
Culture

Donald Trump’s Net Worth: Take A Lot At The Billionaire’s Expensive Purchases, Lavish Properties And Fancy Investments

By Manas Sen Gupta, Nov 26

Earlier this week, CNBC’s Alex Sherman tweeted about a potential sale by stating that WWE had hired JPMorgan to advise it on its financial dealings. He also listed companies such as Comcast, Fox, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix, Amazon, UFC owner Endeavor Group Holdings and Formula One owner Liberty Media to have shown some interest in purchasing the wrestling company.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/ WWE)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Who is the current WWE champion?

Answer: After winning RAW's WWE Championship at WrestleMania on April 3, 2022, Roman Reigns is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Question: Who bought WWE?

Answer: Vince McMahon is currently WWE's majority shareholder.

Question: Is Vince McMahon selling WWE?

Answer: As of now, WWE has not been sold.

Question: What is the net worth of WWE?

Answer: As of January 2023, the net worth of WWE is estimated to be USD 6.71 billion.

Saudi Arabia Wrestling WWE
written by.

Sanika Achrekar

You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman