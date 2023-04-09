‘Jeanne Du Barry’: New Johnny Depp Movie Will Open The 2023 Cannes Film Festival

According to the organisers of the Cannes Film Festival, Jeanne Du Barry, directed by Maïwenn Le Besco, will unveil the prestigious 76th Festival de Cannes in France, Paris. Premiering on 16 May worldwide, it will star Johnny Depp and will serve as his debut live-action movie.

The movie will be shown on the Grand Théâtre Lumière’s large screen, following the opening ceremony, which will be live-streamed on France Télévisions and Brut.

Here are all the details about Jeanne du Barry

About the film

Jeanne Du Barry recounts the life of King Louis XV’s favourite – Jeanne Vaubernier – and chronicles her rise and fall.

The French-language film’s official synopsis describes her as “a young working-class woman hungry for culture and pleasure, uses her intelligence and allure to climb the rungs of the social ladder one by one. She becomes the favourite of King Louis XV who, unaware of her status as courtesan, regains through her his appetite for life. They fall madly in love. Against all propriety and etiquette, Jeanne moves to Versailles, where her arrival scandalizes the court…”

The cast

While Depp essays the role of the king, Maïwenn herself plays the titular lead of Jeanne Vaubernier. Other cast members include Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Benjamin Laverne, Pascal Greggory and India Hair.

The film marks Depp’s return to films in the last three years, and it is the first time the actor will be seen speaking French throughout a film.

About Maïwenn

This is not the first time that director and actor Maïwenn’s film is being screened at Cannes. When Polisse, was first chosen for competition in 2011, the director received the Jury Prize. Four years later, she made a comeback with My King, for which Emmanuelle Bercot won the best actress award.

Other films at Festival de Cannes 2023

According to Hola!, Strange Way of Life, starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke, will make its grand opening at Cannes. The announcement was made by the movie’s director, Pedro Almodóvar, on Dua Lipa’s At Your Service podcast.

Almodóvar has a deep connection with Cannes where he has won the best director and best screenplay for his films All About My Mother (1999) and Volver (2006), respectively.

Additionally, Wes Anderson’s comedy film Asteroid City, which is set in an imaginary American desert town in 1955, is expected to be screened at Cannes 2023.

The other movies reportedly going to Cannes in 2023 include James Mangold’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

(Hero and featured image credit: Jeanne Du Barry (2023)/IMDb)

This story first appeared in Prestige Online Malaysia