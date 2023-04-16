K-Drama Couples Who Went From Reel To Real-Life Love

Korean dramas, commonly known as K-dramas, have become increasingly popular all over the world. Thanks to their unique storytelling, stunning cinematography and charismatic actors, people always find their way back to watching new Korean shows and films over other kinds of content that are available online. Over the years, Korean filmmakers have created content that has had a global impact. More than any genre, romance has been a popular choice amongst the audience and they have fallen in love with the on-screen couples as well. However, not many know that several on-screen couples from K-dramas have also shared a real-life relationship.

Many popular on-screen couples from K-dramas have captured the hearts of fans with their chemistry and romance, and some of these couples have even translated their on-screen love story in their real lives. While some of these relationships even bloomed into marriage, others ended in separation as well. Let’s take a look at some of these K-drama couples.

K-drama couples who have had real-life romantic relationships

These K-drama couples have not only captured the hearts of fans with their on-screen romance but have also proven that their love can transcend the screen into real life. Their relationships have given fans hope that true love can be found even in the fast-paced world of show business.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin

This couple starred in the hit 2018 drama, Crash Landing on You, and their on-screen romance was so captivating that fans couldn’t help but ship them in real life. In January 2021, the couple confirmed their relationship, making their fans’ dreams come true. The duo even celebrated their first anniversary and were blessed with a baby boy last year.

Lee Joon-gi and Jeon Hye-bin

Lee Joon-gi and Jeon Hye-bin played a couple in the 2017 drama, Criminal Minds, and their sizzling on-screen chemistry sparked dating rumours. The couple confirmed their relationship in 2017 and have been going strong ever since.

Nam Joo-hyuk and Lee Sung-kyung

Nam Joo-hyuk and Lee Sung-kyung starred together in the 2016 drama, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, and their adorable on-screen romance made fans root for them. The couple confirmed their relationship in 2017 but later broke up in 2019.

Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young

Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young played a couple in the 2004 drama, Save the Last Dance for Me, and later reunited in the 2013 drama, I Can Hear Your Voice. The couple confirmed their relationship in 2007 and tied the knot in 2013.

Lee Min-ho and Park Min-young

Lee Min-ho and Park Min-young starred together in the 2011 drama, City Hunter, and their sizzling on-screen chemistry made fans wonder if they were dating in real life. The couple confirmed their relationship in 2011 but later broke up in 2012.

Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo

Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo played a power couple in the 2016 drama, Descendants of the Sun, and their undeniable chemistry made fans wish they were a real-life couple. The couple confirmed their relationship in 2017 and tied the knot in the same year. Unfortunately, they filed for divorce in 2019.

Lee Hyeri and Ryu Jun-yeol

Lee Hyeri and Ryu Jun-yeol starred together in the 2015 drama, Reply 1988, and their heartwarming on-screen romance made fans root for them. The couple confirmed their relationship in 2017 and have been going strong ever since.

Lee Joon and Jung So-min

The duo essayed the roles of lovers in the 2017 Korean drama My Father Is Strange. The two developed a great bond while on the show and started dating each other in 2017. A few months into the relationship and the duo made their relationship official. However, after being in a relationship for three years, the couple parted ways in June 2020.

Kim Bum and Moon Geun-Young

Kim Bum and Moon Geun-Young met on the sets of Goddess of Fire and soon ended up together in real life. The two first sparked rumours when they were spotted vacationing in Europe together in 2013. The two actors confirmed the relationship via their representative after a while. However, roughly after seven months into the relationship, the couple decided to break up.

Jung Eun Woo and Park Han Byul

Jung Eun Woo and Park Han Byul worked together on the 2013 drama One Well-Raised Daughter. After a year of working together, the two started dating each other in 2014. Park Han Byul and Jung Eun Woo however decided to split up in 2015 after a brief seven-month relationship due to busy work schedules.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur