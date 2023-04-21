Home > Culture > Film & TV > ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ Twitter Reviews: Salman Khan Delivers A Massy Entertainer
‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ Twitter Reviews: Salman Khan Delivers A Massy Entertainer
Culture

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ Twitter Reviews: Salman Khan Delivers A Massy Entertainer

By Ananya Swaroop, Apr 21 2023 11:38 am

Admit it or not, but Eid has always been a Salman Khan day for movie lovers. Fans have always lined up outside theatres on this joyous occasion to witness the magic of Salman Khan on the big screen for ages. During the pandemic, Khan had gone missing on this day in theatres but this time, he did not disappoint. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is finally in theatres and from the reviews that have been pouring in, it is safe to say that it is a ‘Salman Khan wali Eid’ indeed.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has gone through several changes and delays, but the wait has been worth it for fans. The film revolves around a character named Bhaijaan, a self-defence trainer who sorts out issues by indulging in violence. Things change when a girl enters his life. He embraces a change and let goes of his violent behaviour for his girlfriend until he learns that her family is in danger. Our Bhaijaan sets out to avenge the family without letting them know about his ruthless side. Let’s see what do the reviews on Twitter are.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan cast and other details

The action film has been directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and Jagapathi Babu with an ensemble supporting cast. The film is a remake of the Tamil film Veeram (2014). Shehnaaz Gill, Malvika Sharma, Palak Tiwari and boxer-politician Vijender Singh also have marked their Hindi film debut with this film.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan review: Here’s what Twitter is saying

The positive reviews indicate that the film is a blockbuster and you should be booking your tickets for the film right away.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

Bollywood movies Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movies Pooja Hegde Salman Khan Twitter Reviews
written by.

Ananya Swaroop
‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ Twitter Reviews: Salman Khan Delivers A Massy Entertainer
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman