The Best Korean Dramas Of May 2023 To Put On Your Watch List

From All That We Loved, starring EXO’s Sehun, to the sci-fi series Black Knight and the time-travel romance My Perfect Stranger, take a dekko at all the upcoming Korean dramas set for a May 2023 release.

With the demand for South Korean content at an all-time high, streaming platforms are allocating more resources to develop K-drama titles. The most recent instance is that of Netflix, which announced its plans to invest USD 2.5 billion in Korean entertainment over the next four years, as per Deadline. Naturally, the future seems bright for fans of K-drama. And, the lineup of releases for May 2023 sounds equally promising!

While April brought us some heartwarming Korean dramas like the Uhm Jung-hwa-starrer medical drama Doctor Cha and the Yoo Sun-starrer thriller Paper Moon, what makes the upcoming Korean dramas special are their star-studded casts. Be it veteran actor Lee Na-young’s return to the small screen with the Wavve original One Day Off or You Are My Spring fame Kim Dong-wook’s portrayal of a lawyer in Delightfully Deceitful, each show has some A-lister or the other.

Not to mention the returning series The Tale Of The Nine Tailed, which is all set to release its sequel The Tale Of The Nine Tailed 1938. The show, produced by CJ ENM’s Studio Dragon, will be streaming globally on Prime Video starting 6 May 2023.

