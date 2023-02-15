‘Love Again’: Trailer For Priyanka Chopra’s Latest Hollywood Film Includes A Nick Jonas Cameo

“Love doesn’t always follow the rules.” Or does it? You will have to wait until 12 May to find that out. The trailer of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan’s musical drama Love Again is finally out, and we can’t help but fall a little bit more in love seeing the cuteness on display. Priyanka’s latest Hollywood film trailer has set hearts aflutter and Celine Dion’s music is a cherry on top.

It can’t get any better as we get to see a cameo of Priyanka’s husband and singer Nick Jonas in the trailer. Must say, we are a little more excited. Check out the trailer right here.

Love Again: Priyanka Chopra’s character charts an unexpected journey to find love

The trailer of Love Again begins with Mira (Priyanka Chopra) talking about how life inevitably crushes everyone’s hopes and dreams. We then see her sending text messages to her late fiancée’s number. She is however unaware that the phone number is now being used by Rob (Sam Heughan), a journalist. This is when love finds both Mira (Chopra) and Rob (Heughan) as they begin an unexpected journey.

Love Again trailer: Here’s how the netizens reacted

Impatient, excited #LoveAgain is filling this Valentine’s Day with love. I need it to arrive already on May 12. Very happy for you!! pic.twitter.com/9mUqwwOnew — SerendipityVane (@serendipiaday) February 14, 2023

This movie looks promising. I’ve never seen Priyanka and Celine Dion on a big screen. And Nick Jonas’ cameo? I’m popcorn ready! #LoveAgain https://t.co/Qp8bpYAbRE — ReyDominic Vladimr (@ivladimr) February 15, 2023



Helmed by James C Strouse and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, Love Again also stars Steve Oram, Russell Tovey, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Arinze Kene, and Celia Imrie.

Hero Image: Courtesy IMDb; Featured Image: Courtesy priyanka/Instagram

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India