M3GAN: Here’s What Critics Have To Say About The Viral Horror Film

By Sanika Achrekar , Jan 5 2023 5:21 pm

The much-anticipated horror flick M3GAN will release tomorrow (January 6) in the USA. Directed by Gerard Johnstone, the horror movie has been produced by Jason Blum and James Wan while the screenplay is based on a story by Akela Cooper and James Wan.

Starring Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Stephane Garneau-Monten, and others, M3GAN is based on a killer doll that starts harming people after a horrible experiment goes wrong. When the first trailer for the movie came out in October 2022, it became a viral sensation, with comparisons being made to other scary dolls like Chucky and Anabelle.

In India, the film will be hitting theatres on January 13.

What is M3gan about?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by M3GAN (@meetm3gan)

M3GAN’s story is about an AI experiment gone horribly wrong. The name ‘M3GAN’ is an abbreviation for Model 3 Generative Android. The robot is supposed to act as a guardian to a child but the autonomous learning of the AR malfunctions with M3GAN, turning her into a life-threatening machine for everyone except the child she’s supposed to protect.

What M3GAN’s first-week debut looks like

The horror movie is set to generate a whopping USD 17 million to USD 20 million from 3,400 North American theatres in its opening weekend. These ticket sales would be a really good start because modestly budgeted horror films usually cost around USD 12 million to produce, as reported by Variety. 

M3GAN: What the reviews have to say

The movie debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 94%. Eric Eisenberg from CinemaBlend gave the film 3.5 out of 5 stars in his review, whereas, Empire’s Al Horner awarded the movie with 4 out of 5 stars, appreciating both Allison Williams and Violet McGraw for their respective performances as Gemma and Cady.

Matt Donato from IGN gave M3GAN a 7 out of 10 scores, explaining that the 2019 remake of Child’s Play, which featured an AI version of Chucky, “walked” so that M3GAN could “TikTok dance.”

Take a look at some of the other reviews below:

Check out the trailer below:

(Hero and Feature Imag Credits: Courtesy/Instagram @meetm3gan)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: When will M3GAN release?

Answer: In India, M3GAN will be hitting the theatres on January 13. 

Question: How to watch M3GAN?

Answer: You will be able to watch M3GAN in theatres in India from January 13th.

Question: What is the age rating for M3GAN movie?

Answer: M3GAN has a PG-13 rating in the United States.

