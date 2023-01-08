‘MasterChef India’ Season 7: What You Should Know About The Judges, Contestants And Timings

India’s biggest and most prestigious cooking show is back with its seventh season and gourmands are in for a treat! MasterChef India 2023 is back after a brief hiatus and loyalists have been waiting with bated breath. Celebrated chefs, Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora will be headlining the show as judges.

After a gap of three years, MasterChef India is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The culinary show is set to be bigger than all the previous seasons, giving all home cooks, chefs and aspiring chefs a platform to display their skills and bowl over the biggest names in the Indian food industry. If you are a fan of the show, you are at the right place. Here’s everything you need to know about Masterchef India 2023.

Everything to know about Masterchef India 2023

Where to watch it?

The long wait for the seventh season of MasterChef India is finally over. The show began airing on Sony TV from January 2, 2023 onwards, every Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

In case you miss it, you can also catch the repeat telecast of the same, on Monday to Friday at 7:30 am, 1:00 pm, 3:30 pm, and 11:30 pm.

The show is also available on the Sony LIV app.

MasterChef India 2023 judges

Season 7 of MasterChef India will see some old faces and some new. The judges for this season are celebrity chefs Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora.

Chef Ranveer Brar, celebrity chef, author and restaurateur, is a name that’s synonymous with MasterChef India after having judged seasons 2 and 6. With plenty of restaurants in India and abroad, Chef Brar is known for staying true to his roots of Lucknawi descent and keeping the monarchy of Indian dishes alive.

Chef Vikas Khanna, too, is a name synonymous with MasterChef India. An Indian chef, restaurateur, cookbook writer, filmmaker and humanitarian, Chef Vikas Khanna needs no introduction. Having studied at Culinary Institute of America and New York University, Chef Khanna received an honorary doctorate at GD Goenka University as a recognition for his outstanding work in culinary art, philanthropy, and humanitarianism and the global reach he earned as a chef.

Chef Garima Arora, an Indian chef, became the first Indian woman to win a Michelin star in November 2018. Having studied at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, she worked with stalwarts like Chef Gaggan Anand, Gordon Ramsay and René Redzepi of Noma in Copenhagen. In 2017, she opened her first restaurant Gaa, in Bangkok in April 2017, which is a Michelin-star restaurant now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Khanna (@vikaskhannagroup)

MasterChef India 2023 contestants

The following is a list of all the 36 contestants who got shortlisted for Season 7.

Rakhi Ganeriwal, an entrepreneur from Mumbai

Purnima

Rohan Agnani, a baker from Mumbai

Nayanjyoti Saikia, a blogger from Shillong

Priya Vijan, an entrepreneur from Bangalore

Sakshi Tripathi, a student from Lucknow

Ratika, a digital creator from Kolkata

Shubhjeet

Kamaldeep Kaur, a baker from Punjab

Dyuti Banerjee, a blogger from Kolkata

Vineet Yadav, a makeup artist from Lucknow

Dhananjay Kode, from Himachal Pradesh

Amjad Lala

Shambho

Nazia Sultana, a home chef from Guwahati

Priyanka Biswas, a home baker from Kolkata

Avinash Patnaik, a home chef from Odisha

Kanupriya Marwah, from Jaipur

Brijesh Pandya, a cake artist from Ahmedabad

Aruna Vijay, a digital creator Kanchipuram

Gurkirat Singh Grover, a law graduate from Haryana

Shanta Sharma, a home chef from Assam

Baa, YouTuber from Mumbai

Arahant Jain, chef from Jaipur

Megha

Biswajit Moharathi, a chef from Bhubaneswar

Sachin Khatwani, a chef from Lucknow

Ekta Malik, a home baker from Jammu

Suvarna Bagul, a home chef from Mumbai

Payal Kamat, a home chef from Nagpur

Neelam Agarwal from Siliguri

Deepa Chauhan, a chef from Chennai

Shishir Mehta from Jaipur

Yashu Verma, a chef from Kolkata

Mohabbat Singh Cheema from Punjab

Chahat Gupta, a chef from Jammu

All Images: Courtesy Instagram

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia India