‘Mili’ review: Twitter gives Janhvi Kapoor’s thriller a thumbs up

By: Aayaan Upadhyaya, Nov 4 2022 3:07 pm

Mili reviews are out and netizens have given their opinion on the Janhvi Kapoor-Sunny Kaushal starrer.

A survival thriller directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Boney Kapoor, this is a remake of the popular 2019 Malayalam film Helen by the same filmmaker. The film follows the spine-chilling plot of a woman fighting to stay alive after being stuck in a freezer.

As the film released on November 4, 2022, Twitter is ablaze with the first reviews already. From the looks of it, people are liking the film already, calling it the perfect balance of thrill and drama. But all Mili reviews have given a special mention to Janhvi Kapoor, calling her the heart and soul of the movie, and giving her extra brownie points for her incredible performance.

Janhvi Kapoor has been constantly trolled online for her acting skills and more but with a film like Mili, she is gaining a foothold. Janhvi’s role in Mili is earning her positive reviews and praises and it will surely put her ahead of the league amongst her contemporaries.

Let’s see what netizens have to say about this film.

Mili review: What is Twitter saying?

From critics to fans, almost everyone is heaping praise on the Janhvi Kapoor starrer. Let’s check it out.

To sum up, if the reviews are to be believed, Mili looks promising. In a day and age when Bollywood is experimenting and going truly pan-India with remakes of regional movies, Mili looks like another milestone.

Images: Courtesy Trailer screenshots

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

Janhvi Kapoor Mili Sunny Kaushal
