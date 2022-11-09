Money Mafia Season 3 To Release On Discovery Plus On 10th November!

The wait for Money Mafia season 3 is finally over. On 10 November, the new season premieres on Discovery’s OTT platform Discovery Plus and is sure to keep viewers hooked with the riveting stories about scams and con artists.

The Discovery Plus original hit first aired in August 2021 and, since then, has garnered global views and positive reviews. The second season also rolled out the same year in December.

Here are all the details about Money Mafia season 3 on Discovery Plus

What to expect in the new season?

Unearthing some of the country’s most complicated crime rackets, the third season of the crime series, produced by Vice Studios, shall take a plunge into the intricate workings of some of the country’s daring organised crimes.

According to media reports, the pilot episode of the new season, ‘Pay-up or Else,’ probes into the vicious extortion nexus and crimes involving rich businessmen, the police and the underworld mafia.

The second episode, titled ‘Gold Blooded,’ takes viewers to the far end of the notorious gold smuggling of the 1960s and the 1993 blasts; the third episode, ‘The Thugs of Drugs,’ introduces the ‘Meow Meow’ drug-induced epidemic and charts the crossover of a drug addict into a peddler while encountering the police at various levels.

The season finale is titled ‘Cleaning Dirty Money.’ It unveils the masterminds and complex workings of the ruthless money laundering racket via diamond trade, cryptocurrency, banks and UPIs and more while tapping into the political influence over black money.

What happened in the last season?

Season 2 of Money Mafia brought out some of the most shocking crimes imaginable and how the middle strata of the country suffered.

Produced by Chandra Talkies, the previous season delved into a range of subjects, including identity theft, a USD-300-million fraud case via fake calls and a Kerala-based gold loan fraud case.

These were followed by the stock market scam by trader and CA Ketan Parekh, who was mentored by the likes of Harshad Mehta and mainly dealt in the Calcutta Stock Exchange. The final episode is an in-depth research into the accounts of the victims, the growing frustration among the middle class and what happened to these mastermind scammers.

Where to watch Money Mafia?

It is interesting to note that Discovery Plus has created a category which has its own growing fan base in a market space dominated by other streaming giants such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the previous two seasons of Money Mafia on Discovery Plus here.

(Main image credit: Discovery Plus; Feature image credit: Money Mafia/ IMDb)



This story was originally published on Lifestyle Asia India