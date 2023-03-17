Home > Culture > Film & TV > ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ Twitter Reviews: Rani Mukerji Gets Lauded For Her Performance
‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ Twitter Reviews: Rani Mukerji Gets Lauded For Her Performance

By Ananya Swaroop, Mar 17 2023 12:24 pm

Trust Rani Mukerji to pick up the most compelling roles and deliver them on screen in the most effortless manner. After an amazing performance in Bunty Aur Babli 2, the actress has returned to the screen to tell an inspirational story. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway had already created a buzz before its release, and now with the movie in theatres today, positive reviews are pouring in for Rani Mukerji on Twitter as well.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is an emotional story about an Indian mother fighting for the custody of her children in Norway. The film also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh in key roles. The cast shot extensively in Estonia for the film. The trailer had received immense love from the audience, and raised the stakes for the film’s release.

Talking about the film, Rani had earlier shared, “In my entire career, this is probably the first time I am witnessing so much love and emotion of this kind for my work!! The last I remember this had happened was during Black! Very rarely do we get to see such unanimous reactions for a trailer. To see people get teary-eyed and cry after seeing the trailer of a film is again never heard of before.” Let’s see what the reviews have to say about Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

What do we know about Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway?


Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film is based on the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty. In her autobiography titled The Journey of a Mother, Chakraborty talked about how her children were taken away from her by the Norwegian Childcare system (Barnevernet) in 2011. The film narrates the key incidents in her custody battle with Rani Mukerji in the titular role. The music of the film is composed by Amit Trivedi. Lyrics are written by Kausar Munir.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway review: Here’s what Twitter is saying

Ever since the screening, Twitter has been flooded with praises for Rani Mukerji and the other cast of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The positive reviews for the film will surely make you book your tickets right away.

With such great reviews from trade analysts, Bollywood stars and Twitteratis, it is safe to say that Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is a must-watch. The passionate yet powerful story of Debika Chatterjee (Rani Mukerji) is going to be an emotional ride for everyone, so carry tissues with you to the theatres.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

