‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ Twitter Reviews: Rani Mukerji Gets Lauded For Her Performance

Trust Rani Mukerji to pick up the most compelling roles and deliver them on screen in the most effortless manner. After an amazing performance in Bunty Aur Babli 2, the actress has returned to the screen to tell an inspirational story. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway had already created a buzz before its release, and now with the movie in theatres today, positive reviews are pouring in for Rani Mukerji on Twitter as well.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is an emotional story about an Indian mother fighting for the custody of her children in Norway. The film also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh in key roles. The cast shot extensively in Estonia for the film. The trailer had received immense love from the audience, and raised the stakes for the film’s release.

Talking about the film, Rani had earlier shared, “In my entire career, this is probably the first time I am witnessing so much love and emotion of this kind for my work!! The last I remember this had happened was during Black! Very rarely do we get to see such unanimous reactions for a trailer. To see people get teary-eyed and cry after seeing the trailer of a film is again never heard of before.” Let’s see what the reviews have to say about Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

What do we know about Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway?



Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film is based on the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty. In her autobiography titled The Journey of a Mother, Chakraborty talked about how her children were taken away from her by the Norwegian Childcare system (Barnevernet) in 2011. The film narrates the key incidents in her custody battle with Rani Mukerji in the titular role. The music of the film is composed by Amit Trivedi. Lyrics are written by Kausar Munir.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway review: Here’s what Twitter is saying

Ever since the screening, Twitter has been flooded with praises for Rani Mukerji and the other cast of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The positive reviews for the film will surely make you book your tickets right away.

What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch. pic.twitter.com/xKrphoY6SG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 16, 2023

An important film that speaks about a true event..#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway Jo & I came out with a heavy heart.. still lost in those thoughts… kudos to the wonderful #RaniMukerji & the cast. Our best wishes to @ChibberAshima @nikkhiladvani & Team pic.twitter.com/6K7izQMee1 — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) March 16, 2023

#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway Rating – ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Heart-Rending & Unprecedented journey of a mother who fights against the entire nation to get her kids back. Film rides on a solidly written script based on a true story. There are many scenes in the film that’ll make audience weep &… https://t.co/lUUatPEnbf pic.twitter.com/0HxCHIfHBw — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 16, 2023

A mother will take on the world for her children. This is exactly what #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway is all about. This film wrenches your heart. #Rani stands tall with her mesmerising performance. #JimSarbh is Outstanding in the film. pic.twitter.com/yH8WgDK7Rz — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 16, 2023

What a film! What a performance! An absolute must watch! This true story of #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway couldn’t be portrayed more real than this! #Rani is just brilliant with how she makesus feel we R with her as a mother every step of the way. We feel every emotion!💥 @ZeeStudios_ pic.twitter.com/vuKfdNtqwf — Tanishaa S Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) March 16, 2023

Review – #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway

Rating – 4*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

*ing – #RaniMukherjee #MrsChatterjeeVsNorwayReview –

Probably one of the strongest film ever made on the subject related to mother and children emotion….

Rani Mukherjee walking away with best actress award this year ✅. pic.twitter.com/40LvJu4PvB — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) March 16, 2023

And it has been watched. #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway ! Rani Mukherjee’s stellar performance will be remembered. Probably one of the finest best actors in our time. Its truly a human story. A mothers fight against all odds. And this happened by the way. TRUE STORY ALERT!! pic.twitter.com/SyZLgp16zY — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) March 16, 2023

Watched #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway yesterday night at a special screening in #London Terrific performance by #RaniMukherjee as usual. You will feel the emotions & pain. Yes I cried but then any parent would especially after knowing it’s a true story. Must watch! ⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/38T1sMRT5J — Rajiv Bhatt (@rajivbhatt) March 15, 2023

Emotional, Enganging & Inspiring, #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway is the content that we should encourage back on big-screen! #RaniMukerji delivers yet another class-act, as expected!

Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐ My Review: pic.twitter.com/Yh4CP8D1bT — NJ (@Nilzrav) March 16, 2023

With such great reviews from trade analysts, Bollywood stars and Twitteratis, it is safe to say that Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is a must-watch. The passionate yet powerful story of Debika Chatterjee (Rani Mukerji) is going to be an emotional ride for everyone, so carry tissues with you to the theatres.

