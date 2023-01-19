Netflix Announces 34 New K-Dramas And Movies For 2023

Netflix warmed our hearts with a glorious announcement this week. The streaming giant is planning to release 34 new Korean series, movies, documentaries and unscripted shows in 2023. From rom-coms like Crash Course in Romance and rivalry-themed shows like The Match to reality series like Nineteen to Twenty and thrilling documentaries like In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal, Netflix is all set to give K-drama fans a reason (or shall we say 34 reasons?) to remain hooked to the platform.
To help you keep track of all the exciting releases Netflix has planned for the upcoming year, here’s a list of the Korean series and movies you’ll be able to stream in 2023:
Korean movies on Netflix to binge-watch in 2023
take an inside look at the making of JUNG_E, coming January 20 to Netflix pic.twitter.com/fnHAjF4Fze
JUNG_E – 20 January 2023
Unlocked – 17 February 2023
Ballerina – 4th quarter of 2023
Believer 2 – 4th quarter of 2023
Kill Boksoon – 1st quarter of 2023
The Match – 2nd quarter of 2023
Unscripted Series – 2023
19/20 (Nineteen to Twenty) – 2023
The Devil’s Plan – 2023
Physical: 100 – 2023
Siren: Survive the Island – 2023
Zombieverse – 2023
New Korean series coming to Netflix this year
2023년에도 매달, 쉴 틈 없이 휘몰아칩니다. 달릴 준비 단단히 하세요. #2023넷플릭스 #넷플릭스신작 #넷플릭스 #Netflix pic.twitter.com/4grohjzdcQ
Love to Hate You – 10 February 2023
Mask Girl – 3rd quarter of 2023
Queenmaker – Q2 2023
See You In My 19th Life – 2023
Song of the Bandits – 3rd quarter of 2023
A Time Called You – 3rd quarter of 2023
Black Knight – 2nd quarter of 2023
Bloodhounds – 2nd quarter of 2023
Celebrity – 2nd quarter of 2023
Crash Course in Romance – 14 January 2023
Daily Dose of Sunshine – 4th quarter of 2023
Destined with You – 2023
Doona! – 4th quarter of 2023
D.P. (Season 2) – 3rd quarter of 2023
Goodbye Earth – 4th quarter of 2023
The Glory part 2 – 10 March 2023
Sweet Home season 2 – 4th quarter of 2023
Behind Your Touch (working title) – 2023
The Good Bad Mother – 2023
Gyeongseong Creature – 4th quarter of 2023
King the Land – 1st quarter of 2023
Korean documentaries to stream on Netflix in 2023
New seasons of Sweet Home, The Glory and D.P. are just the beginning of what Netflix Korea has to offer the world in 2023!
Here’s your first look: pic.twitter.com/TbxRtLSYdw
In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal – 2023
Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film (working title) – 2023
With such a rich variety of tv series and movies coming to Netflix this year, ardent K-drama fans will certainly be spoilt for choice.
