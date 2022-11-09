Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy Launches Season 3 Trailer Featuring The Sparrows, Alternate Timelines & More!

It’s a great day for fans of The Umbrella Academy as they no longer have to wait to get a glimpse of the new season.

The OTT platform shared the first trailer of The Umbrella Academy season 3 on their social media accounts on 19 May 2022, and it is everything that fans were expected, if not more. The episodes of the new season will be released on Netflix on 22 June.

Here’s what the trailer of The Umbrella Academy season 3 reveals

The second season of the series featured the famous Hargreeves siblings in the 1960s, where they spent some time apart only to team up later and fight the battle that takes them back to their original timeline — at least, that is what they thought.

The two-minute-twenty-second-long trailer of season 3 shows how wrong they were, as they land in a world that is not their reality and things could not be more upside down. Their fight in the past changed the reality of the future.

The new season of The Umbrella Academy shows that there is no such place. Instead, there is something called the Sparrow Academy. The Hargreeves siblings — Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Five (Aidan Gallagher), and Vanya / Viktor (Elliot Page) — are shocked by this discovery.

Another major change in this world is that their brother, Ben ‘The Horror’ (Justin H. Min), who was dead in their original timeline is alive and leads the Sparrow Academy. However, just like in their reality, this Ben can also produce monstrous tentacles from his body. Interestingly, in this timeline, the academy was never founded by their adoptive father Sir Reginald (Colm Feore).

The trailer also shows that Elliot Page’s character Vanya will transition to Viktor and gain more control over his powers.

Additionally, although the two groups from the Sparrow Academy and the Umbrella Academy are always ready to fight, they also realise that collaborating will be a win-win for both.

(Main and Feature Image Credit:umbrellaacad/Instagram)