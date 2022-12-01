Oscars To Course-Correct, Will Bring Back All 23 Categories For 2023 Telecast

After considerable criticism from within the organisation over the decision to scrap eight categories – the Oscars has noted that the upcoming 2023 show will return to its traditional format. Here’s all you need to know about the decision.

For cinema lovers across the globe, watching the Oscars is a time-honoured tradition. Considered the most prestigious in the global entertainment industry, the awards celebrate technical and artistic excellence through various categories. However, earlier this year, The Academy announced that it would do away with a few categories. This didn’t sit well with moviegoers and experts within the organisation, leading to a backlash. Multiple media sources have now reported that the Chief Executive Bill Kramer has confirmed the ceremony would reinstate its traditional format for the 2023 edition.

Oscars 2023 will go live from Ovation Hollywood

Chadwick Boseman as the talented trumpeter and songwriter Levee Green in the film adaptation of August Wilson’s play ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.’ Boseman’s powerhouse performance earned him an Oscar nomination for Actor in a Leading Role at the 93rd Academy Awards. pic.twitter.com/zfngtz7vMC — The Academy (@TheAcademy) November 29, 2022

Last year, the Oscars – in a bid to keep the running time under three hours – presented a few categories off air. This included Original Score, Makeup and Hairstyling, Film Editing, Documentary Short, Animated Short, Live-Action Short, Production Design, and Sound. The Academy chose to present the awards during the red carpet instead, later editing highlight clips of the winners’ speeches into the show.

This led to considerable criticism for demoting several vital categories and undervaluing their professions. Prominent figures like Jane Campion, Steven Spielberg, Denis Villeneuve, and Guillermo Del Toro chimed in with their disapproval as well. Later, an open letter by prominent professionals – including James Cameron and Kathleen Kennedy – stated that the plan would do irreparable damage to the Oscars’ reputation. Not to mention, the plan still failed to fulfil its purpose – with the show clocking in 3 hours and 40 minutes.

With Kramer – who has noted his own desire to do away with the changes several times – coming into the picture this year in June, last year’s decision has swiftly been overturned. After numerous discussions with fellow academy leaders, he stated, “We want to see all disciplines equitably acknowledged on the show. That is our goal. There are many ways to do that. And we’re working that through with ABC right now,” as per a report by The Los Angeles Times.

Introducing your 95th Academy Awards host, Jimmy Kimmel. Welcome back! Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/qdFZYFeE2r — The Academy (@TheAcademy) November 7, 2022

India TV reports that the 2023 telecast will go live on March 12 from Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood via ABC. Popular American television anchor Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony for the third time, addressing over 200 territories worldwide. This show will mark the 95th edition of the Academy Awards ceremony.

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India