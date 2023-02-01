All Of The Records ‘Pathaan’ Has Smashed At The Box Office So Far

The movie Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has set both the domestic and global box office on fire. In its first week alone, the film has collected a jaw-dropping INR 315 crore at the domestic box office, and that’s just for the Hindi version. When you add the numbers of the dubbed versions as well, Pathaan‘s domestic box office collections become even more impressive and that’s before we take into account its international box office numbers. In other words, what Pathaan is doing at the box office is genuinely unprecedented.

So, here’s taking a look at all of the incredible box office records, both domestic and international, that the movie Pathaan has broken so far.

Pathaan movie’s massive box office collections and all of the records it has broken

1. Fastest film to cross the INR 300 crore club

Pathaan is currently the fastest film to cross the INR 300 crore mark at the domestic box office. Baahubali 2’s Hindi version held the previous record, which took ten days to cross to enter the 300 crore club. Pathaan has managed this incredible feat in just SEVEN days – or ONE week! Isn’t that incredible?

2. Biggest opening day collections for a Hindi film

#ShahRukhKhan’s #Pathaan DESTROYED ALL OPENING DAY RECORD FOR A HINDI FILM INCLUDING #KGF2 ( Hindi).. ALL TIME OPENER IN INDIA & OVERSEAS Day – 1 Hindi – ₹ 55 cr

Dubbed – ₹ 2 cr

Total – ₹ 57 cr nett Worldwide Gross ₹ 100 cr + pic.twitter.com/Fa5RR1imDd — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 26, 2023

On its opening day, Pathaan wreaked havoc at the domestic box office, shattering all previously held records in the process. Its opening day collections for the Hindi version were INR 55 crore – a number no film had hit before on its first day. When you add the collections of its dubbed versions, the first-day numbers stood at a mammoth INR 57 crore. The previous record was held by KGF 2‘s Hindi version which had made INR 53.95 crore on its first day,

3. Highest opening day collections for a non-holiday release

Pathaan’s opening day numbers become even more impressive when you take into account the fact that it was a non-holiday release. In other words, its first-day collections weren’t added by a national or public holiday driving more people to theatres. Its second-day collections, however, are a different story. Speaking of which….

4. Highest single-day collections for ANY Indian film

ALL #BO RECORDS DEMOLISHED… #Pathaan creates HISTORY on Day 2 as well… FIRST #Hindi film to near ₹ 70 cr on a *single day*… Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr [#RepublicDay]. Total: ₹ 123 cr. #Hindi version. #India biz. UNIMAGINABLE. UNPRECEDENTED. UNSTOPPABLE. pic.twitter.com/r6ZKG9QA5Y — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2023

With the aid of a national holiday – Republic Day – Pathaan‘s box office collections on its 2nd day demolished all previously held records by a wide margin. It collected a jaw-dropping INR 68 crore on its second day. Not only was that a jump of INR 13 crore from its already incredible first-day collections, but it’s also the highest single-day collections for ANY Indian film in history. The number is simply unprecedented.

5. Biggest opening for an Indian film at the global box office

Shah Rukh Khan’s films tend to open well internationally, however, even King Khan must not have anticipated such a rollicking response for his latest film. Pathaan has set the global box office on fire as well and has already broken the record for the biggest opening for a Hindi film overseas.

6. Fastest film to enter the INR 200 crore club

Not just the INR 300 crore club, Pathaan is also the fastest film to enter the INR 200 crore club. It took only four days (yes, just FOUR days) to reach this box office milestone. The record was previously held by KGF 2‘s Hindi version which had taken five days to cross the 200 crore mark. Before that, Baahubali 2 held the record.

7. Highest extended weekend collections for any Indian film

#Pathaan DESTROYED & CREATES

NEW RECORDS ON ITS 5 DAYS WEEKEND Wed ₹ 57 cr

Thu ₹ 70.50 cr

Fri ₹ 39.25 cr

Sat ₹ 53.25 cr

Sun ₹ 60.50 cr Total ₹ 280.50 cr nett pic.twitter.com/OIdf2Mrmyj — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 30, 2023

Pathaan’s five-day extended weekend is greater than the entire lifetime collections of most films. In its first five days at the box office, the film has made a whopping INR 280.50 crore! Only a handful of Hindi films have higher lifetime collections greater than that number.

(Main image credits: YouTube/YashRajFilms, IMDb)

(Feature image credits: IMDb)