Pathaan’s OTT Release: Where To Watch Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone’s Blockbuster?

After breaking multiple records at the domestic and global box office, Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone’s hit film Pathaan is all set to dominate the digital space as well with its OTT release. Scroll on to find out where and when you’ll be able to watch YRF’s blockbuster from the comfort of your home.

Pathaan’s OTT Release date announced

After 60 days of its theatrical release, the action film is all set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on March 22.

The OTT platform took to its social media accounts to break the news. They shared Pathaan’s poster along with the caption: “We sense the turbulence in the weather; after all, Pathaan is coming!”

Pathaan will also be available in other languages such as Tamil and Telugu on Prime Video. That’s not all as fans can also expect deleted scenes or bonus content from the film’s OTT release.

Pathaan OTT Release: What is the film’s plot about?

Directed by Siddharth Anand and written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala, Pathaan is the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. For those not aware of the term, the YRF Spy Universe is centred around spy thrillers and action films featuring various RAW Agents. Besides Pathaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and the upcoming Tiger 3 are all part of the YRF Spy Universe.

The storyline of Pathaan revolves around exiled RAW agent Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who decides to come out of exile to take on Jim, played by John Abraham. A former RAW agent, Jim is planning to spread a lab-generated virus across India that will kill millions. In his mission, he is aided by ISI agent Rubina Moshin, played by Deepika Padukone. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in supporting roles. There is also a ….. minor spoiler….. cameo at the end by Salman Khan reprising his role from the Tiger franchise.

Released on January 25, Pathaan received positive reviews from audiences and critics and became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023, the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of all time and the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It has already grossed a whopping USD 130 million worldwide.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/Pathaan)