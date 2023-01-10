‘Pathaan’ Trailer Released: Shak Rukh And Deepika’s Film Promises To Be A Blockbuster Affair

After exciting audiences with its first teaser, the movie Pathaan just dropped its first trailer and, from the looks of it, the film promises to be an absolute blockbuster. The Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer has been trending ever since its first teaser was released, with its first song ‘Besharam Rang’ courting further controversy. Now that Pathaan’s trailer has finally dropped, let’s take a closer look at what it showcases about the upcoming action-thriller.

What Pathaan’s movie trailer teases

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

The trailer is an action-packed showcase for its lead stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. The plot of the film centres around a terrorist organisation by the name of Outfit X, led by John Abraham’s character. Outfit X is planning a massive attack against India, the likes of which the country has never seen. To foil their plans, RAW decides to bring back one of their elite agents from exile, the titular ‘Pathaan’ played by Shah Rukh Khan.

Deepika Padukone, also essaying the role of a RAW agent, can be seen joining forces with Pathaan to protect India from Outfit X’s sinister plan. A different look of Deepika is also revealed in the trailer, where she is sporting a blonde wig. The trailer also reveals other cast members like Dimple Kapadia who is reunited with Shah Rukh Khan after nearly three decades and Ashutosh Rana who is reprising his role from WAR.

The Pathaan trailer gets a thumbs-up from Bollywood

Members of the film industry have also given their approval to the Pathaan trailer.

Wishing @iamsrk sir and the team all the best for #Pathaan Here is the trailer https://t.co/LLPfa6LR3r#PathaanTrailer — Vijay (@actorvijay) January 10, 2023

‘Besharam Rang’ had earlier courted controversy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Pathaan has already been in the eye of the storm, thanks to the controversy courted by its first song ‘Besharam Rang’. The song created quite a stir because of a saffron-coloured outfit worn by Deepika. After much controversy, the Censor Board of Film Certification advised the producers to make some cuts to the song.

More about the YRF Spy Universe that Pathaan is part of

Pathaan is the latest movie to be part of the expanding YRF Spy Universe. In development for more than a decade, this universe is centred around a series of action-thrillers that focus on RAW agents as the primary protagonists. Ek Tha Tiger, released in 2012, was the first entrant to this universe. Its 2017 sequel Tiger Zinda Hai and the 2019 Hrithik Roshan starrer WAR are the other films in this universe.

What is Pathaan’s release date?

Pathaan is all set to release on 25 January 2023. The film will see Shah Rukh Khan returning to the big screen after four years. His last release on the big screen was the Anand L Rai. directorial Zero. The film will also see Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan reunited after 2014’s Happy New Year.

You can watch Pathaan’s trailer below:

(main and feature image credits: Youtube/Yash Raj Films)