Home > Culture > Film & TV > Elemental Trailer: Pixar’s New Film Is A Meet-Cute Of Opposing Elements
Elemental Trailer: Pixar’s New Film Is A Meet-Cute Of Opposing Elements
Culture

Elemental Trailer: Pixar’s New Film Is A Meet-Cute Of Opposing Elements

By: Aayaan Upadhyaya, Nov 21 2022 4:10 pm

When it comes to movies, they can broadly be categorized into a few genres  – rom-coms, action films, thrillers, etc. However, there exists another genre of films that, over the years, has become synonymous with the words excellence, heartwarming, poignant, moving, and iconic. We, of course, are talking about Pixar films which have rightly become a genre in themselves.

The love people share for Pixar films cannot be stressed enough. Their films haven’t just won multiple Oscars, but they’ve also been blockbusters at the box office. From the Toy Story franchise to WALL-E and Up, from Inside Out and The Incredibles to Finding Nemo and Coco, Pixar has constantly pushed the boundaries of what we can expect from an animated movie. As such, it should please any Pixar fanboy or fangirl out there that the innovative studio has just dropped the trailer for Elemental, its newest offering, and we are already hooked.

Culture

Emancipation Trailer: Will Smith Slavery Drama Is A Showcase For The Oscar-Winning Actor

By Manas Sen Gupta, Nov 18
Culture

The Princess Diaries Is Finally Getting Another Sequel After 18 Years!

By Tania Tarafdar , Nov 17

What Is Pixar’s Newest Film Elemental About?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pixar (@pixar)

Pixar’s newest film is titled ‘Elemental’. While we don’t know much about the plot, taking a look at the teaser trailer (and keeping in mind the title) gives a clear idea of what the film might be about. Showcasing an exciting new world which is inhabited by creatures that resemble elements, the trailer focuses on a meet-cute between two such elements – fire and water. Given that fire and water don’t necessarily complement each other, we can already picture the conflict that these characters may have to deal with.

Who is in the cast of Pixar’s Elemental?

While Pixar hasn’t revealed the full voice cast for its 27th film, we do have some clarity on who’ll be playing the leads. Leah Lewis has been cast in the role of Ember Lumen (based on the fire element), while the role of Wade Ripple (based on the water element) is being voiced by Mamoudou Athie.

When is the film set to release?

The release date for the film is set to be June 16, 2023.

Watch Pixar’s Elementa’s Trailer Below:

Main Image: Courtesy Pixar 
Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb

Animated Movies Elemental Movies Pixar Trailer
written by.

Aayaan Upadhyaya
Senior Editor - Growth, Augustman
Aayaan Upadhyaya enjoys writing about pop culture, wellness, and lifestyle. In his spare time, you can find him listening to true crime podcasts, playing RPG video games, or reading an engrossing novel. A graduate of journalism and mass communication, he is a senior editor who has previously worked with Times Internet.
Movies Wellness Living
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman