‘Ponniyin Selvan: II’ Review: Twitterati Hails Mani Ratnam’s Masterpiece As One Of His Best

Mani Ratnam has always managed to create art and mesmerise the audience with his work. Last year in 2022, he introduced everyone to the world of Ponniyin Selvan to the audience and yet again created history with the film. Breaking several box-office records, Ponniyin Selvan: I grossed over INR 500 crores (US $63 million approx.) at the box office. It became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022, the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time and the 15th-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Now, a year later, the same kind of response and reviews are expected for Ponniyin Selvan 2 which has finally released in theatres today.

The second part of the film picks up from where the story ended in PS: I. Backed by Ratnam and Subaskaran Allirajah under Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, the film series is a cinematic adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel, Ponniyin Selvan. Let’s get to know more details about the film and what the reviews say about Ponniyin Selvan: II.

Ponniyin Selvan 2: Plot and key characters

The story thread of this Mani Ratnam film spans over years and has more than 50 characters with 15 key roles. The crew has shot major portions of the film in India and Thailand.

Ponniyin Selvan: II story

The battle of power in the Chola dynasty forms the premise of the film. The first part of the film ended on a cliffhanger where Arunmozhi Varman and Vanthiyathevan drown in the sea. Part 2 will chronicle Arulmozhi Varman’s journey to become Rajaraja I, the greatest ruler of the historic Chola empire of South India while facing several enemies.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 cast

Ponniyin Selvan 2 stars Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Lekshmi in key roles. Aishwarya will return as Queen Nandini, who harbours immense hate against Aditha Karikalan, the eldest prince of the Chola empire, and the Cholas. She will also essay the role of Mandakini aka Oomai Rani, a mysterious woman who will be introduced in Part 2 of the film. Chiyaan Vikram will return as Aditha Karikalan, Karthi as Vandiyathevan, and Trisha Krishnan as Kundavai, amongst others.

Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 review

From the reactions that have come in, it will be safe to say that Ponniyin Selvan 2 has successfully managed to make the same impact as predecessor. With the immense love being showered on the film already, it will be fun to see if Part 2 performs in the same manner as Part 1 at the box office. In the meantime, check out the tweets below:

Ponniyin Selvan Part-2

Movie Rating ⭐- 4.9/5 No Spoilers, so don’t worry about that.

One of the best Indian movie I have seen in my life. Period.

The way the actors are trying to act is sooo good. When you get sooo many actors together, the greatest problem a director could… pic.twitter.com/KskjYUrAF2 — Nithin George Joseph (@inferno_speaks) April 27, 2023

Ponniyin Selvan 2, just like PS1 is a film that should be experienced in the big screens. The performances of Vikram and Aishwarya Rai steal the show. Aditya Karikalan and Nandini will be etched into our minds.#PonniyinSelvan2 | #PS2 pic.twitter.com/g9UEitlvnj — SpoiledMallu (@SpoiledMallu) April 28, 2023

Ponniyin Selvan is a masterpiece. Ardam kaani vaalle boring ani negativity spread chestharu. Na fav theatres lo Agent esaru. Andaru FDFS elthunnaru. But I chose to go PS-2 today and that too in Tamil. Only respect to Mani Ratnam sir 🙏 — Mahesh Babu DHF (@maheshbabudhf9) April 28, 2023

Great story that had sub-par making ! #PonniyanSelvan2 — Surya (@ArunanPongo) April 28, 2023

Movie is so entertaining !! First half is 🔥.. Second half got some lag but at the end looks great.. Some Goosebumps scenes are there.. Great effort from the technicians and ARR did a great job in #PonniyanSelvan2..

Ratting 4/5#PonniyanSelvan2Review #PS2 — VENKATESH ENGLISH PROFESSOR (MOTIVATIONAL SPEAKER) (@venkyjohn67) April 28, 2023

If you haven’t watched PS-1, PLEASE do watch it and followed by PS-2 after it. Otherwise, you’ll regret in life why I didn’t even give a look at it. #PonniyanSelvan2 #PonniyinSelvan2 #PS2Tomorrow #PS2Trailer — SahilRaj (@tsahilraj) April 28, 2023

மணி சார் 1st partல மிஸ் பண்ணத second partல balance பண்ணிட்டார்.It is more of an experience. A visual extravaganza for sure. Veera Raja Veera and Aganaga were just. Mani sir successfully and carefully untied all the knots from the previous film. #PonniyanSelvan2 — கடல்நண்டு🦀 (@beach_oyster) April 28, 2023

#PonniyanSelvan2 instead of following what other filmmakers did with the period drama, #maniratnam created his own path and succeeded like a KING 👑 — FADA (@SupplychFreak) April 28, 2023

Completed watching #PonniyanSelvan2 a well executed movie than its prequel @Karthi_Offl rocked and @actor_jayamravi blasted as #ponniyanselvan @trishtrashers lovely♥️ #Chiyaanvikram totally a blockbuster sequel after some years in kollywood 👍 pic.twitter.com/25DMAUyD0Z — Navaneetha Krishnan (@navaneethanjuno) April 28, 2023

Budget of the historical action-adventure film

Ponniyin Selvan

was initially intended as a single film with a budget of INR 500 crores (US $63 million). However, the makers decided to divide the story into two parts that were to be shot back to back. The budget was then reportedly spread across two parts for the production of both films.

New album of the film

Ratnam collaborated with the composer and lyricist duo —AR Rahman and Vairamuthu for the music of this film. The new album includes songs like Shivoham, Ilaiyor Soodaar, Aga Naga, Veera Raja Veera, PS Anthem and Chinnanjiru Nilave.

