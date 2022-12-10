‘RRR’ Gets Major Oscar Boost After National Board Of Review Names It In Its 10 Best Films

In yet another boost to RRR’s incredible Oscar campaign, the National Board of Review just named it as one of its ten best films of the year. This is quite an incredible feat as, normally, the National Board of Review doesn’t include foreign-language films in its list of top 10. Even Parasite, that was the first foreign-language film to win the Oscar for Best Picture, was not named by NBR.

The t0p ten films of 2022 named by NBR are (in alphabetical order)

Aftersun

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Till

The Woman King

Women Talking

These top 10 films are chosen after the Best Film of the year gets named in NBR’s annual awards. This year, that honour was bestowed upon Top Gun: Maverick. The other winners at NBR’s awards were:

Best Director: Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans

Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor: Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Supporting Actor: Brendan Gleeson for The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Supporting Actress: Janelle Monáe for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Original Screenplay: The Banshees of Inisherin

Adapted Screenplay: All Quiet on the Western

S.S Rajamouli also won the NYFCC award

The New York Film Critics Circle had earlier presented their annual awards and there was a name on the list of winners that was a pleasant surprise – S. S. Rajamouli. The ace director, who is already responsible for the most successful Indian film of all time, might also make history by becoming the first Indian to be nominated for the ‘Best Director‘ category at the Oscars.

Members of the Indian film industry also took to Twitter to celebrate S.S. Rajamouli’s special win. Cast members Oliva Morris and Jr. N.T.R. were the first to congratulate, along with other prominent directors, actors, and film critics.

A huge congratulations! It was an honour working with you @ssrajamouli 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/DfRB6nHCwY — Olivia Morris (@OliviaMorris891) December 3, 2022

Congratulations Jakkanna @ssrajamouli. This is just the beginning of your journey to worldwide glory. It’s time for the world to know what I knew about you all along. https://t.co/QhHtncQHYw — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 3, 2022

Holy moly! The RRR supremacy is actually happening!!🤩🙌 https://t.co/z5tPCqIw9f pic.twitter.com/prRexQWBy9 — Erin Overbey (@erinoverbey) December 2, 2022

Other winners at the NYFCC awards include Cate Blanchett for Tár (Best Actress), Collin Ferrell for The Banshees of Inisherin and After Yang (Best Actor), Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All At Once (Best Supporting Actor), and Keke Palmer for Nope (Best Supporting Actress). Tár also took the top prize and won Best Picture, while The Banshees of Inisherin won Best Screenplay.

Doing my impression of @ImAngelaBassett for Angela was too good!! Thank you for having me @VanityFair. I had so much fun ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/1FZU5d7Jlu — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) December 2, 2022

Why is S.S. Rajamouli’s NYFCC win significant?

S. S. Rajamouli’s win is quite significant as the NYFCC awards tend to be a bellwether for the Oscars. Previous winners who have gone on to win the Academy Award for Best Director include Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Chloe Zhao (Nomadland), and Alfonso Cuarón (Roma).

Understanding the likelihood of his history-making nomination, Rajamouli has also been on the campaign trail lately. He has been giving interviews to film journalists and organisations around the world and even attended the Oscar’s Governors Awards.

What Is RRR’s plot about?

Set in the 1920s in a colonised India, RRR (Rise, Roar, Revolt) depicts the lives of Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and how they joined forces to fight for India’s freedom. RRR stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

