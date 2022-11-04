Ryan Reynolds And Will Ferrell Engage In Some Holiday Fun In ‘Spirited’ Trailer

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are coming together for a delightful Christmas comedy with Spirited, a musical film adaptation of Charles Dickens’ 19th-century story A Christmas Carol.

A full trailer of the film was released on November 3 2022, revealing more of the fun-filled adventures featuring the two main leads.

All the details about Spirited, starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell

Film reinterprets Dickens’ novel

The film takes a new look at Dickens’ illustrious novella, with changes in the names of some key characters, the introduction of new characters, and the overall perspective of the story.

In Dickens’ story, the protagonist, Ebenezer Scrooge, is a miser who is visited by three ghosts, one after the other, who try to change his ways and make him feel the joy of sharing.

In Spirited, Ryan Reynolds plays a corporate executive named Clint Briggs — a variation of Scrooge.

Will Ferrell is the Ghost of Christmas Present who has taken it upon himself to make Briggs “a positive force for humanity.” Octavia Spencer and Sunita Mani are in other significant roles.

What the trailer shows

The Ghost of Christmas Present is a member of what appears like an organisation of spirits. He convinces the group that he can take up Briggs as his new project.

However, the trailer of the light-hearted musical shows that it is Briggs who is examining the past, present and future of the Ghost of Christmas Present, unlike Dickens’ story.

Between magic and a bit of mayhem, there are musical scenes involving Briggs and the Ghost of Christmas Present.

More about the film

Chloe Arnold has choreographed the ensemble dance numbers in Spirited. There is also a tap dancing sequence, which was shown in the first teaser of the film that was released earlier in October.

Directed by Sean Anders, Spirited marks Ferrell’s return to Christmas-themed films almost 20 years after he starred in the cult hit Elf (2003). Anders is also the film’s co-writer, alongside John Morris.

Spirited is set for theatrical release on November 11. It will premiere on Apple TV+ on November 18.

