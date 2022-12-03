Home > Culture > Film & TV > S. S. Rajamouli Wins ‘Best Director’ At New York Film Critics Circle, Puts RRR In The Oscar Race!
By: Aayaan Upadhyaya, Dec 3 2022 4:14 pm

The New York Film Critics Circle just presented their annual awards and there was a name on the list of winners that was a pleasant surprise – S. S. Rajamouli. The ace director, who is already responsible for the most successful Indian film of all time, might make history by becoming the first Indian to be nominated for the ‘Best Director‘ category at the Oscars.

Members of the Indian film industry also took to Twitter to congratulate Rajamouli on his special win. Cast members Oliva Morris and Jr. N.T.R. were the first congratulate, along with other prominent directors, actors, and film critics.

Other winners at the NYFCC awards include Cate Blanchet for Tár (Best Actress), Collin Ferrell for The Banshees of Inisherin and After Yang (Best Actor), Key Hui Quan for Everything Everywhere All At Once (Best Supporting Actor), and Keke Palmer for Nope (Best Supporting Actress). Tár also took the top prize and won Best Picture, while The Banshees of Inisherin won Best Screenplay.

 

Why is S.S. Rajamouli’s NYFCC win significant?

S. S. Rajamouli’s win is quite significant as the NYFCC awards tend to be a bellwether for the Oscars. Previous winners who have gone on to win the Academy Award for Best Director include Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Chloe Zhao (Nomadland), and Alfonso Cuarón (Roma).

Understanding the likelihood of his history-making nomination, Rajamouli has also been on the campaign trail lately. He has been giving interviews to film journalists and organisations around the world and even attended the Oscar’s Governors Awards.

What Is RRR’s plot about?

Set in the 1920s in a colonised India, RRR (Rise, Roar, Revolt) depicts the lives of Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and how they joined forces to fight for India’s freedom. RRR stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

