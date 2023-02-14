Everything We Know About ‘The Last Kingdom’ Sequel ‘Seven Kings Must Die’

The Last Kingdom’s film Seven Kings Must Die finally has a premiere date. The film is set to debut on Netflix on April 14 2023 and the streaming giant has also released some exclusive images from the film. Based on Bernard Cornwell’s Saxon Stories, The Last Kingdom first premiered on BBC in 2015 with Netflix taking over as co-producer for the second season. Eventually, the streaming platform acquired the full rights to the show.

The show is set in the year 866 when Alfred the Great is defending his kingdom from Norse invaders. This is when a new contender for the throne, Uhtred, arises. Born a Saxon but raised by Vikings, he seeks to claim his ancestral birthright.

While the series concluded in 2022 after its fifth season, the story will continue in the upcoming film Seven Kings Must Die.

What is the plot of Seven Kings Must Die?

Seven Kings Must Die will be a continuation of the series The Last Kingdom. Once again, Alexander Dreymon will be playing Uhtred of Bebbanburg. According to the movie’s official description from Netflix, Uhtred will work with his alliance to form a united England after the death of King Edward. Achieving this objective, however, won’t be easy, especially with new enemies on the horizon.

Seven Kings Must Die will see several cast members from the original series returning alongside Dreymon. The new images feature Uthred, his allies and his rivals preparing for an epic battle. At the 2021 London MCM Comic-Con, Dreymon revealed the news about the film being in production.

Written by Martha Hillier, Seven Kings Must Die will be directed by Ed Bazalgette. Its other producers include Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame and Mat Chaplin. Dreymon and Hillier, both of whom served as executive producers for The Last Kingdom, return as executive producers for this film as well.

