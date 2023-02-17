‘Shehzada’ Review: Twitter Gives A Thumbs Up To Kartik Aaryan And Kriti Sanon’s New Film

Kartik Aaryan has set on a journey to establish himself as the true Shehzada of new-gen Bollywood, and his filmography is proof. His recent release has hit the screens and the initial reactions are already out on Twitter. If the Shehzada reviews are anything to go by, it looks like Aaryan already has another hit movie on its way!

Shehzada is also special for Kartik Aaryan and his fans because he turned producer with this movie. Also starring Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Rajpal Yadav among others, Shehzada is co-produced by T-Series Films, Haarika & Hassine Creations, Geetha Arts and Brat Films. A remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, this action thriller is directed by Rohit Dhawan. Cine-goers have already started taking to Twitter to post their Shehzada review, and that’s what we are looking at.

What is Shehzada about?

The one dream we have all had growing up in a middle-class household is to find out someday that we are actually rich. Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada lives this dream-come-true moment, except that he learns he was switched at birth with a millionaire’s son. Having grown up in a middle-class household with a father who neglected him, his world goes topsy-turvy when he learns the truth.

So, he decides to win the love and trust of his millionaire family, the Jindals, by protecting them from all kinds of threats. Of course, he doesn’t reveal his true identity, and that’s where it gets interesting!

Shehzada review: Twitter likes the movie already

Fans on Twitter have already given their verdict and it looks like Shehzada is receiving positive reviews throughout. “Amazing blend of entertainment doses” is the general verdict for this commercial family and action drama that makes it a perfect weekend watch. Let’s find out more on this.

#ShehzadaReview#Shehzada is Full on massy; Single-handedly saved by #KartikAaryan. His quirky screen presence & nuanced dialogue delivery proves that he’s going to supersede all his contemporaries. #PareshRawal shines. #KritiSanon looks fab. Catchy music Good camerawork ⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Review Junkie (@jagatjoon12) February 17, 2023

More reviews pump in. Excellent reviews overall! The film is being appreciated! I just hope the audience listens to the word of mouth and gives #Shehzada a chance because this film will entertain the hell out of you! #KartikAaryan @TheAaryanKartik @kritisanon @TSeries — Sarad Pasarri (@spasarri1310) February 17, 2023

In case you didn’t know, Kartik Aaryan not only turned producer for this film, but he also let go of his remuneration when the film hit a financial roadblock in the making.

Have you booked your tickets yet?

