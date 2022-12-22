‘RRR’ to ‘Student No.1’: Some of the best movies by S.S. Rajamouli that you should watch right now

Indian film director and screenwriter S.S. Rajamouli personifies nothing but perfection in the film industry. From setting up humongous movie sets to bringing out the best capabilities of an actor, he has been creating magic on the screen, and that’s a rare craft for many others indeed. It can’t be denied that he brings extravagance to life with his movies and entertains the viewers with a great cinematic experience.

Rajamouli’s brilliant storytelling and magnificent directing skills have made him one of the foremost filmmakers of Indian cinema, who has conquered the Indian film industry with his ‘Midas touch’. The three-time national award winner, Padma Shri recipient, and an Indian film director who received the Best Director award at the 2022 New York Film Critics Circle Awards started his career as a director in 2001 with the Tollywood movie Student No.1. The movie ran for 100 days at the box office with an estimated collection of INR 12 crore.

After consecutive successful releases, came one of his highest-grossing franchises, Baahubali, the larger-than-life cinematic experience, which changed the way Indian audiences previously perceived cinema and the technicalities associated with it.

In his 20-year-long career, Rajamouli has directed 12 movies including his latest release RRR, and he has taken the careers of many actors a notch higher, including Rana Daggubati, NTR Jr, Anushka Shetty, Prabhas and Ram Charan. Rajamouli is a dream director to work with for most actors. Even well-established film stars have admitted to having a dream to work with Rajamouli during interviews, which shows the magnificence of Rajamouli and his movies.

(Main image credit: IMDb; Featured image credit: S.S Rajamouli/Facebook)

Here are some of the best Rajamouli movies to add to your watchlist