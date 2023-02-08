Everything We Know About ‘Superman: Legacy’, The New Movie Part Of DCEU’s Revamped Phase 1

DC Studios’ co-CEO James Gunn is teasing fans with details about the first phase of the revamped DCEU called ‘Chapter 1: Gods And Monsters.’ On Tuesday, Gunn took to Twitter to share a snippet of Superman flying towards the skies. This tweet, which has already received 134 thousand likes and nine thousand retweets, compelled fans to seek more updates on Superman: Legacy, one of the five new films announced as part of DCEU’s upcoming slate of movies.

What we know about James Gunn’s ‘Superman: Legacy’

Before jumping to any conclusion, you must know that Gunn informed DC fans that the latest Superman movie isn’t going to be an adaptation of any issue of the comic. Media publications suggest that Gunn is writing an entirely original script for Superman: Legacy, but no revelations have been made about who might be directing it. The update on the new Superman movie follows the whirlwind of eagerness James Gunn and Peter Safran created after announcing their plans for new releases slated for DCEU’s revamped first phase.

No current plans to adapt. pic.twitter.com/ziEYY15Omj — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 6, 2023

The Superman movie fans are waiting for

Superman: Legacy will be released on 11 July 2025. The film will focus on the times when Superman is younger, with an emphasis on how he “balances his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing“. Although Gunn shared that he is enjoying the process of writing the script, there have been no updates on the casting yet. However, it is being reported that the casting for Superman: Legacy will begin once Gunn concludes writing the script. Fans are now patiently waiting to see who their new Kal-El will be, after Henry Cavill exited the DC Universe.

This is ACTION COMICS #1050, and yes, that cover art is phenomenal. Visit https://t.co/6vVxR1W60g to find your copy now or start reading on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE ULTRA! https://t.co/xS2Wa7Q7sZ — DC (@DCComics) February 7, 2023

SUPERMAN: LEGACY — Written by James Gunn, the film will hit theaters on July 11, 2025 and focus on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing: https://t.co/hhSUMs2v5R #DCStudios pic.twitter.com/4psxU15Zqi — DC (@DCComics) January 31, 2023

Notably, this will be the fourth film in the DC Extended Universe revolving around the life, battles and superpowers of the beloved and iconic superhero.

