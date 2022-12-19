A Roundup Of The Best Sci-Fi Movies Ever Made: Avatar, Dune, Interstellar And More

Films from the sci-fi genre are all about a futuristic world, space travel and everything in between. Such is the magnitude of their depiction that some of the most advanced technology and fantastical worlds in these movies seem real. It is also a genre that encompasses several others, including action, comedy, fantasy and noir. This calls for a look back on some of the best sci-fi movies of all time.

Sci-fi is about the immediacy of discovery and the immensity of ideas where time travel, aliens, robots, extraterrestrial life and delicately articulated concerns about the existence of mankind within the wide cosmic vacuum become common elements. Science-fiction films have been a mainstay of the entertainment industry, thanks to our interest in knowing what is in store for the future.

These movies not only transform and broaden our imagination but are also based on never-thought-of-before concepts and have gripping storylines that keep us hooked. Movies like Jurassic Park, Gravity, Inception, Interstellar, Avatar and Dune have grabbed people’s attention and scored at the box office over the years as well.

Highest-grossing sci-fi films

The highest-grossing film to date is Avatar (2009) with a lifetime gross of USD 2.9 billion. It is followed by Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015) at #4 and Jurassic World (2015) at #7, grossing USD 2.06 billion and USD 1.6 billion, respectively.

Other sci-fi films that made it big at the box office include Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) grossing 1.05 billion and Gravity (2013) with USD 723 million.

These movies demonstrate how popular the genre remains with viewers. Science fiction has, if anything, gained more relevance as technology has grown and our lives have been more closely tied to it.

Here are some of the best sci-fi movies of all time to watch right now

(Main and Feature image credit: WETA – © 2007 Twentieth Century Fox)