‘The Mandalorian’: Season 3’s Trailer Promises New Adventures And Challenges For Din Djarin And Grogu
‘The Mandalorian’: Season 3’s Trailer Promises New Adventures And Challenges For Din Djarin And Grogu

By: Richard Augustin, Jan 17 2023 5:09 pm

Fan favourite Star Wars series, The Mandalorian Season 3 is heading our way in March and Disney+ has a new trailer offering a first look at the upcoming series. A lot has happened to our lead protagonists since Season 2 of the series.

During the season finale of the second season, Grogu and Din Djarin parted ways. However, it was a momentary separation, as the two were soon united in The Book Of Boba Fett. Now we pick up where that touching scene left off with a first look at The Mandalorian Season 3, courtesy of a new trailer from Disney+.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer
(L-R): Grogu and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian, season three, exclusively on Disney+. ©2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

The thrilling new trailer for the upcoming Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian was unexpectedly dropped during halftime of the NFL Super Wild Card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As seen in the first look trailer, the journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

Series actors, Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito return in the new season. The directors of the eight-episode Season 3 include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Fans can catch the third season of the critically acclaimed, original, live-action series from Lucasfilm, streaming exclusively on Disney+Hotstar starting March 1. In the meantime, check out the trailer below.

(Images: Disney+)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: When will The Mandalorian Season 3 release?

Answer: The Mandalorian Season 3 will begin streaming from 1st March 3, 2023.

Question: Is Baby Yoda coming back in The Mandalorian season 3?

Answer: Yes, Baby Yoda is all set to return in The Mandalorian Season 3.

