Teaser For The New Willow Series Rekindles Our Love For The Classic Fantasy Film!

By: Richard Augustin, Nov 10 2022 11:47 am

When it comes to classic 80s fantasy adventures, Willow definitely ranks as one of the best

The 1988 dark fantasy film was directed by Ron Howard and executive produced by George Lucas. Based on a story by Lucas, Willow centred on an evil sorceress who hunts down a child with a special birthmark in order to prevent a prophecy.

Produced by Lucasfilm, the fantasy adventure starred Warwick Davis, Val Kilmer and Joanne Whalley. The film though opened to mixed reviews at the time and despite garnering nearly USD140 million at the box-office against a USD35 million budget, it wasn’t the blockbuster adventure many expected it to be.

Nevertheless, since its release, Willow has enjoyed cult-like status amongst fans. The film has since gone on to become a fan favourite adventure flick, which has spurred the interest of Disney. This is why fans will now be treated to a new series based on the cult classic film.

Continuing The Adventure

Willow Disney+
Warwick Davis returns as Willow Ulfgood

The Willow series is currently in post-production and will premiere on Disney+Hotstar in end November 2022. During the recent Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, Lucasfilm gave fans a first look at the series during its showcase panel.

Based on the classic 1988 feature film, the epic period fantasy series continues with the adventure and characters fans first fell in love with. The series reportedly boasts a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breath-taking beauty and featuring a diverse international cast.

As fans will remember, the story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

Returning to reprise their characters from the film are Davis who takes on the mantle of Willow Ulfgood once more with Whalley returning as the warrior-queen Sorsha. Notably missing from the teaser is Kilmer, who portrayed the protagonist warrior, Madmartigan.

Kilmer’s health issues stemming from his fight against cancer was initially thought to have ruled out his return. However in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, executive producer Jonathan Kasdan revealed that Kilmer “is in the show in a big way”. This news should please fans, especially with the Hollywood actor recently making an appearance in Top Gun: Maverick, in which he reprised the character of Ice Man.

The Willow series will premiere on Disney+ on 30 November 2022. Check out the first look teaser below.

(Images: Disney+)

