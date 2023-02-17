Home > Culture > Film & TV > ‘The Night Manager’ Twitter Review: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor Are Standouts In Hotstar’s Indian Adaptation
By: Romaa Daas, Feb 17 2023 6:49 pm

The verdict is out, and Aditya Roy Kapur has clearly emerged winner as netizens are in awe of his latest outing – The Night Manager. Reviews are pouring in from all quarters with netizens raving about Kapur’s performance in the official remake of the hit British series of the same name. Co-starring with Kapur is veteran actor Anil Kapoor who plays a tough, uncompromising, and intimidating character.

While this isn’t the first collaboration for both Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, this is the latter’s OTT debut and it’ll be fair to say that he has done a remarkable job. Helmed by Sandeep Modi and produced by Simon Corwell, The Night Manager is based on the British-Irish author John le Carre’s eponymous novel and is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

The spy thriller also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl in supporting roles.

What do we know about The Night Manager?

The series is about a night manager of a hotel who is recruited by an intelligence task force to bring a notorious arms dealer posing as a businessman to justice. The original British series, which was released in 2016 and starred Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, and Elizabeth Debicki in lead roles, was much loved and was critically acclaimed. Will Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor be able to recreate the same magic? Let’s see what Twitter has to say.

Twitter’s abuzz with positive reviews

From trade analysts to critics to fellow celebrities, there’s only praise for The Night Manager. The cast of the deft web series is already receiving accolades for their performances.


A Hostar special, The Night Manager is a four-part series that has been released in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, and Marathi.

