‘The Night Manager’ Twitter Review: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor Are Standouts In Hotstar’s Indian Adaptation

The verdict is out, and Aditya Roy Kapur has clearly emerged winner as netizens are in awe of his latest outing – The Night Manager. Reviews are pouring in from all quarters with netizens raving about Kapur’s performance in the official remake of the hit British series of the same name. Co-starring with Kapur is veteran actor Anil Kapoor who plays a tough, uncompromising, and intimidating character.

While this isn’t the first collaboration for both Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, this is the latter’s OTT debut and it’ll be fair to say that he has done a remarkable job. Helmed by Sandeep Modi and produced by Simon Corwell, The Night Manager is based on the British-Irish author John le Carre’s eponymous novel and is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

The spy thriller also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl in supporting roles.

What do we know about The Night Manager?

The series is about a night manager of a hotel who is recruited by an intelligence task force to bring a notorious arms dealer posing as a businessman to justice. The original British series, which was released in 2016 and starred Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, and Elizabeth Debicki in lead roles, was much loved and was critically acclaimed. Will Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor be able to recreate the same magic? Let’s see what Twitter has to say.

Twitter’s abuzz with positive reviews

From trade analysts to critics to fellow celebrities, there’s only praise for The Night Manager. The cast of the deft web series is already receiving accolades for their performances.

#AdityaRoyKapur cements his position as a bankable actor, who can don different avatars… From #Aashiqui2 to #Malang, #Ludo and now, #TheNightManager, portraying a layered and complex part to perfection. pic.twitter.com/50yyDxs468 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2023

An interesting storyline, promising performances and @AnilKapoor sir looking jhakaas as always. Looks like a great watch. It’s now showtime for #TheNightManager.https://t.co/AtzNaDn0Pr — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 17, 2023

#TheNightManager is a pretty damn fun way to spend 4 hours this weekend. Nothing more nothing less. More on #TheNightManagerOnHotstar below ↓ pic.twitter.com/d5MFIvSaIi — Sucharita Tyagi (@Su4ita) February 17, 2023

i always knew he had range but this man somehow played Majnu Bhai AND Shelly Rungta i am in awe #anilkapoor #TheNightManager pic.twitter.com/aiMZ7eEzj4 — ✨ (@atiyaxa) February 17, 2023

the way his shock + helpless + guilty expressions all mixed at once in that scene in episode 1… i knew aditya was about to go crazy with his performance like HOW FUCKING PROUD I AM OF HIM OMG. i cannot get over i know i have to rewatch only for him. ❤️‍#TheNightManager — (@prissha16) February 17, 2023

The screenplay could have been stronger, but nvm. #AdityaRoyKapur was so damn good. #TheNightManager — insane. (@insane_speaks) February 17, 2023

I was on the edge of my seat during the entire finale of #TheNightManager. It was a perfect ending to an already incredible show. pic.twitter.com/ZWMQKuwGKa — Manish Gehlot Jaitaran (@Manish__Gehlot) February 17, 2023



A Hostar special, The Night Manager is a four-part series that has been released in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, and Marathi.

