The Witcher: Blood Origin’s Exciting Trailer Unveils Gripping Battles & Michelle Yeoh

The Witcher world gets a fresh dose of thrilling battles and a new world with Netflix unveiling the trailer of The Witcher: Blood Origin on 10 November 2022. Slated to roll out on 25 December this year, this prequel series goes back over a century and depicts a whole new world full of intriguing adventures and tells the saga of how it all began.

Based on a series of six books written by Andrzej Sapkowski, this upcoming series is an attempt to dive deep into the intricate mythical realm and go beyond what’s written in the books as well as answer several unanswered questions.

More about The Witcher: Blood Origin trailer and series

The prequel trailer

The new Netflix clip is set in the Continent 1,200 years before Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri. A sombre and soulful song plays in the background while the clip charts the origins of the first prototype Witcher and shows the ferocious trio — Elven warrior and sword master Scian (Michelle Yeoh), warrior musician Éile (Sophia Brown) and the vengeful Fjall (Laurence O’Fuarain). The trailer also shows the time of the Conjunction of the Spheres which led to the merging of the human, monster and elf worlds.

The electrifying battles, mythical vistas and a depressing atmosphere looming over the events seem to guarantee a four-part series high on action sequences as well as one that takes the grim route going back in time.

Scope for fan theories

Since the books don’t provide enough answers and adequate information about what happened beyond the events mentioned or the things at the time of origin, series creator Declan De Barra takes the opportunity to formulate theories and connect the dots to tell the epic saga.

With an intriguing storyline, engrossing performances and stunning depiction of battles, fans are up for a ride into the far ends of this mythical world and discover new details which can surprise even the most avid readers and viewers.

Cast and crew of The Witcher: Blood Origin

De Barra steps in as the series creator and showrunner while Sarah O’Gorman and Vicky Jewson don the director’s hat.

Besides the three leading ladies, The Witcher: Blood Origin has Minnie Driver as Seanchaí, Mirren Mack as Merwyn, Lenny Henry as Balor, Jacob Collins Levy as Eredin, Lizzie Annis as Zacaré and Huw Novelli as Callan ‘Brother Death.’

It also stars Francesca Mills as Meldof, Amy Murray as Fenrik, Nathaniel Curtis as Brían, Zach Wyatt as Syndril, Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut and Joey Batey as Jaskier.

More details here.

(Main and featured image credit: The Witcher: Blood Origin/ IMDb)