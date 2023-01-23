‘Tu Jhooti, Main Makkaar’ Trailer Has Fans Shipping Ranbir And Shraddha’s Electric Chemistry

Quirky title, pop-culture references, and sizzling chemistry – all these things best describe Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. If the poster release had you excited, the trailer is going to have you desperately waiting until the film releases on March 8. Shraddha and Ranbir Kapoor make for an interesting onscreen pair and the chemistry between the actors is just unmissable.

While the two set the temperatures soaring with their glam quotient, it is their cute banter that catches the viewers’ attention. Speaking of banter, how can a Luv Ranjan movie be complete if it doesn’t have a really interesting monologue? Ranjan sure gives a hint of it in the trailer when Ranbir Kapoor starts talking about the blurring lines between truth and lies. Will there be one like that of Kartik Aryan’s in Pyaar Ka Punchnama? Well, we’ll have to wait and watch when the movie releases.

Shraddha and Ranbir’s romantic shenanigans are perfectly captured in Arijit’s voice. The singer crooning ‘dil chahta hai bas bheege tere pyaar mein’ is surely going to become one of the most popular romantic songs of 2023. Pegged as a ‘sachchi prem kahani’ (read true love story), the second-half of the trailer tells that it is going to be anything but a true love story. If Shraddha and Ranbir’s colourful camaraderie had you smiling ear to ear, trust Anubhav Singh Bassi to take you on a roller-coaster laughter ride. This will be Bassi’s debut on the big screen and his fans are already excited to see their favourite comedian alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

With each colourful outfit, dialogue, and scenic location, Luv Ranjan seems to have hit the right chord with the audience yet again.

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar: Twitterati reacts

Can’t Wait To See This. Finally a good romcom coming out from Bollywood. — Main Hoon Don 2.0 (@SRKIANS4EVER2) January 23, 2023

The best thing about Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar trailer was Anubhab Singh Bassi. Well… That’s tell you something. #TuJhoothiMainMakkaarTrailer — Abhishek (@AbhishekKirsten) January 23, 2023

The internet is already showering love on this adorable couple and are touting it to be one of the biggest hits of 2023. Well, we can’t seem to deny it either. With powerful punch lines, mushy antics, and all things romantic, Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar is definitely on the Gen Z and millenials’ watchlist.

