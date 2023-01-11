Home > Culture > Film & TV > ‘Varisu’ Starring Thalapathy Vijay And Rashmika Mandanna Is A Full Family Entertainer
‘Varisu’ Starring Thalapathy Vijay And Rashmika Mandanna Is A Full Family Entertainer
Culture

‘Varisu’ Starring Thalapathy Vijay And Rashmika Mandanna Is A Full Family Entertainer

By Romaa Daas, Jan 11 2023 2:31 pm

Trust Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna to weave magic through their acting prowess and they won’t disappoint you. After starring in Beast last year, which was a hit commercially, Tamil superstar Vijay is now back to the big screen with an outing like no other – a family drama, Varisu. Talk about a man who has his own methodical ways of doing work and will be unabashed by the choices he makes – yes that’s Vijay for you. He is unfazed about life and is a happy-go-lucky kinda man but his stance changes after he learns something crucial about his father. What is it and how does it change Vijay? This is what the film underlines but it’s not just that. There’s more and that is what has captured the audience’s interest. The Twitter review of Varisu speaks volumes. Here’s more about it.

Apart from having a rich storyline, Varisu’s music is equally diverse. From having a slow number like Vaa Thalaivaa, it has upbeat tracks like Thee Thalapathy and Jimikki Ponnu that has caught the viewers’ interest. But what has really caught the eye is Rashmika Mandanna grooving with Vijay. After enthralling his fans with Arabic Kuthu – Halamithi Habibo, Thalapathy Vijay is back with yet another peppy track that is sure to become the audience’s favourite – Ranjithame. Having Rashmika Mandanna shake a leg with Thalapathy, makes it more obvious that the track is going to be a superhit.

About Varisu

While Thaman S’s music gives much power to the Thalapathy Vijay’s character, the plot is equally gripping. Vijay portrays the role of the youngest son of patriarch Rajendran who has a mining business. Expect nothing KGF like though. While the trailer opens with the setting of the entire family of Rajendran sitting at the table, it puts a question mark on the whereabouts of our protagonist, Vijay. However, as time progresses, we see that Vijay has returned to his father’s business and battling an array enemy. In comes, Prakash Raj, the perfect onscreen villain who adds to the high-octane action scenes of Thalapathy Vijay. Rashmika Mandanna adds charm and grace with her flawless appearance. She holds the fort strongly alongside Thalapathy Vijay.

Varisu Twitter review: Here’s what netizens are saying about the film

Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu has floored the audience like anything else. With power-packed action sequences and heavy dialogues, Thalapathy Vijay’s 66th film is sure to become a superhit.

Culture

‘RRR’ To ‘Student No.1’: The Best S.S. Rajamouli Movies You Should Watch Right Now

By Priyanshi Agrawal, Dec 22
Culture

RRR Breaks Another Record, Becomes The Highest Grossing Indian Film In Japan

By Romaa Daas, Dec 13

Hero and Featured Images: IMDb

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India. 

Rashmika Mandanna Telugu Movies Vijay Thalapathy
written by.

Romaa Daas
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman