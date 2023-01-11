‘Varisu’ Starring Thalapathy Vijay And Rashmika Mandanna Is A Full Family Entertainer

Trust Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna to weave magic through their acting prowess and they won’t disappoint you. After starring in Beast last year, which was a hit commercially, Tamil superstar Vijay is now back to the big screen with an outing like no other – a family drama, Varisu. Talk about a man who has his own methodical ways of doing work and will be unabashed by the choices he makes – yes that’s Vijay for you. He is unfazed about life and is a happy-go-lucky kinda man but his stance changes after he learns something crucial about his father. What is it and how does it change Vijay? This is what the film underlines but it’s not just that. There’s more and that is what has captured the audience’s interest. The Twitter review of Varisu speaks volumes. Here’s more about it.

Apart from having a rich storyline, Varisu’s music is equally diverse. From having a slow number like Vaa Thalaivaa, it has upbeat tracks like Thee Thalapathy and Jimikki Ponnu that has caught the viewers’ interest. But what has really caught the eye is Rashmika Mandanna grooving with Vijay. After enthralling his fans with Arabic Kuthu – Halamithi Habibo, Thalapathy Vijay is back with yet another peppy track that is sure to become the audience’s favourite – Ranjithame. Having Rashmika Mandanna shake a leg with Thalapathy, makes it more obvious that the track is going to be a superhit.

About Varisu

While Thaman S’s music gives much power to the Thalapathy Vijay’s character, the plot is equally gripping. Vijay portrays the role of the youngest son of patriarch Rajendran who has a mining business. Expect nothing KGF like though. While the trailer opens with the setting of the entire family of Rajendran sitting at the table, it puts a question mark on the whereabouts of our protagonist, Vijay. However, as time progresses, we see that Vijay has returned to his father’s business and battling an array enemy. In comes, Prakash Raj, the perfect onscreen villain who adds to the high-octane action scenes of Thalapathy Vijay. Rashmika Mandanna adds charm and grace with her flawless appearance. She holds the fort strongly alongside Thalapathy Vijay.

Varisu Twitter review: Here’s what netizens are saying about the film

#Varisu : 4/5 This is a BLOCKBUSTER Family Entertainer Movie. @directorvamshi has delivered an instant likeable film in #ThalapathyVijay’s career. For Families and FANS. @MusicThaman VERITHANAM. #Vijay’s vintage performance is amazing and the climax emotion part : OUTSTANDING — Tamil Censor (@TamilCensor) January 10, 2023

#varisu absolutely loved the flim❤️ Every frame was stylish! Vijay Anna massssssss!!! Cutee @iamRashmika 😍 Perfect package for vijay anna fans and family audiences 💯 Much needed family subject by Vamshi sir! Lovely watching with Shoba amma & entire crew #Vijay @directorvamshi pic.twitter.com/sE70m9MWBZ — Nisha Ganesh (@Nishaganesh28) January 10, 2023

#Varisu Thalapathy”s All center Adhagalam 😍😍🔥🔥🔥💥. Whatever he does on screen works like a charm❤️💫.Getting Applause for a director card proves @directorvamshi sir’s mettle. Congrats sir👌🙏.You declared, & delivered a genuine Kudumbangal kondaadum Vetri👏👍. BLOCKBUSTER💥 pic.twitter.com/Lv43JDJIoj — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) January 11, 2023

#ThalapathyVijay name is enough to enjoy the film rather not considering the language. Many of Marathi/ Hindi fans went to #Varisu 3 am show in Mumbai today and they enjoyed it .#BlockbusterVarisu #VarisuHindi pic.twitter.com/GP3wZf5tW2 — North Vijay Fans (@NorthVijayFans) January 11, 2023

Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu has floored the audience like anything else. With power-packed action sequences and heavy dialogues, Thalapathy Vijay’s 66th film is sure to become a superhit.

Hero and Featured Images: IMDb

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.