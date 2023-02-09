‘The Night Manager’: What We Know About Hotstar’s New Spy Thriller Starring Anil And Aditya Roy Kapoor

Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor engage in a dangerous cat-and-mouse game for the thriller The Night Manager. The Indian remake of the eponymous British series is set to release on February 17 – promising to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Here’s all about it.

2023 has already chalked out a set of the most exciting releases – from romantic K-dramas to dark serial killer movies. Adding to this lineup is the much-awaited Indian remake of the popular 2016 BBC and AMC production – The Night Manager. Directed by the highly acclaimed Sandeep Modi – of Aarya (2020) and Neerja (2016) fame as well as Priyanka Ghosh – the series stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor in titular roles. It also features Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl and will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar starting February 17.

The plot of ‘The Night Manager’ is based on a novel

The storyline is based on the 1993 novel The Night Manager, by John Le Carre. The tale of espionage is set in the post cold-war era – and sees a night manager – named Jonathon Pine – at a European hotel at the centre of an undercover operation to take down an infamous international arms dealer. In the British adaptation, this role was played by Tom Hiddleston. Hugh Laurie meanwhile played the laundering and drug expert Richard ‘Dicky’ Rope. It also starred Olivia Colman and Elizabeth Debicki.

In the Indian rendition these positions have been filled by Ok Jaanu star Aditya Roy Kapoor and veteran actor Anil Kapur respectively – with the two sharing screen space after their run with the thriller ‘Malang,’ in 2020. In the official trailer, Kapur – who’s named Shaan Sengupta – is seen stranded in the middle of a snow storm in the mountains, acknowledging that darkness only begets more darkness.

Kapoor meanwhile – the cigar-smoking Shailendra Rungta (or Shelley) – is placed overseeing a fiery battleground, confident in his ability to evade the Indian authorities. Shaan is asked to win the trust of the arms dealer while moonlighting as a night manager at a hotel – much like a trojan horse. What follows is a dangerous tussle of trust and betrayal, with the protagonist discovering love and deceit along the way.

In a report by The Hindu, Aditya Roy Kapur reflected on his role. “I have always wanted to perform a multi-layered character in a series with a complex narrative arc,” he said before adding, “When the platform approached me to play the title role in The Night Manager, I knew this was just the one I’d been looking for.” He further noted, “My character Shaan is the kind of person who can effortlessly make people believe whatever he wants them to, and that perfectly mirrors what we as actors strive to achieve with our craft.” Anil Kapur, meanwhile stated, “I just fell in love with the character of Shelly Rungta. Shelly is a powerful man, a philanthropist and a perfect balance of wit and evil with imperceptible menace just like the story of the show — a perfect blend of entertainment and great storytelling.”

Combine their testimonies with the fact that the BBC rendition – directed by Sussana Bier – won three Golden Globe awards and there’s no surprise why there’s much anticipation around the series. “We’ve tried to raise the bar with this show, be it the storytelling, scale, or technical finesse. I am super excited to present this tale of espionage, revenge and betrayal to the world,” director Sandeep noted in a statement.

As per a report by The Indian Express, Hotstar has commissioned several remakes through a deal with BBC – including Indian versions of The Office, Luther, and Criminal Justice. The Night Manager will reportedly be a six-episode feature – just like its British counterpart.

