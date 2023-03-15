Where Can You Watch The 2023 Oscar-Winning Movies?

After months of anticipation and nervousness, the Oscars 2023 finally concluded today with a bang. Amongst the many Oscar-winning movies, Everything Everywhere All At Once became the star of the night. The film won seven Oscars including one for Best Picture. It also became the second film to win the most awards won by the Best Picture winner in 14 years. The last film to achieve this feat at the Oscars was Slumdog Millionaire, which won eight Academy Awards in 2009.

Michelle Yeoh bagged the award for Best Actress, putting an end to the neck-and-neck race between her and Cate Blanchett. Brendan Fraser won the Best Actor award for his role in The Whale. German war film All Quiet on the Western Front bagged four awards at the ceremony. SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers also bagged awards in their respective categories of nomination. The Oscar-winning movies also included titles like The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse (Animated Short Film), An Irish Goodbye (Live Action Short Film), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Costume Design) and more.

These Oscar-winning movies truly deserve the triumph, and this gives movie lovers another good reason to watch these films. Most of these movies can be streamed online on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more. Check out the list of films that you can watch in India.

Oscar-winning movies to stream online: All Quiet on the Western Front, The Elephant Whisperers, RRR and more

If you wish to watch Oscar-winning movies like Everything Everywhere All At Once, Avatar: The Way Of Water, and The Whale, then you will have to rush to the nearest theatres to experience the magic of these films. Selective shows of these movies are being screened every day at different theatres across India. Here’s how you can watch the other films.

Pro tip – Avatar: The Way of Water is getting an OTT release later this month.

Oscar-winning movies available on Netflix

Winners including All Quiet on the Western Front, RRR, The Elephant Whisperers, and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio are available on Netflix.

Films available on Amazon Prime Video

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick bagged the award for Best Sound. The film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime video.

Oscar-winning movies available on Apple TV+

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse won the award for Best Animated Short Film. You can watch the film on Apple TV+.

Films available on Disney+ Hotstar

The winner for Best Costume Design was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Rihanna also performed the song ‘Lift Me Up’ from the film during the ceremony. The film is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Films not available for streaming

Other Oscar-winning movies like Navalny, An Irish Goodbye, and Women Talking are, however, not streaming at the moment in India. You might have to wait a little longer to be able to watch these flicks.

