You Season 4: Joe Goldberg Is Going To London

There is exciting news for fans of serial killer shows — season 4 of You, the hit Netflix series about a deranged psychopath, will now be releasing earlier than previously scheduled.

Based on the eponymous book series written by Caroline Kepnes, You is a psychological thriller which follows the enigmatic Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) as he gets dangerously obsessed with anyone he takes a specific interest in.

Expectations from season 4 are particularly high since the successes of similar serial killer shows on Netflix.

Earlier in 2022, the streaming giant released Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (2022) about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. The show, which has been met with widespread positive reception, was renewed for a second season early in November 2022.

The Watcher is another one of the major hits in Netflix’s psychological thriller or true crime content list. The show’s incredible success led Netflix to renew it for a second season.

What we know about You season 4

Netflix has moved up release date

You season 4 was officially given the go-ahead by Netflix days before the premiere of season 3 on 15 October 2021.

The fourth season of the Serial killer show will be released in two parts. You season 4, part 1 was originally scheduled for release on 10 February 2023. It was to be followed by part 2 on 10 March.

Netflix has now moved both dates by one day each. This means that You season 4 part 1 will premiere on 9 February and part 2 will follow on 9 March.

What to expect from You season 4

By season 3, Joe ends his relationship with his wife, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), to pursue librarian Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle).

A date announcement trailer of You season 4 was released on 24 September 2022. It shows Joe in London under a new name — Professor Jonathan Moore. He says that he is no longer the “loveable bookstore manager in New York, or the shop clerk in LA.”

The trailer shows Joe nattily dressed and mingling with high-society members.

“This time around I’m focussing on academia and instruction, while keeping my extra-curricular activities strictly professional,” he says as he eyes art gallery director, Kate (Charlotte Ritchie).

New characters such as Rhys (Ed Speleers), Nadia (Amy Leigh Hickman), Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper) and Adam (Lukas Gage) are also shown.

And will there be any more killings by Joe? That’s what will be known only after the show drops. But including his ex-girlfriend Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), The Sun estimates that Joe has killed 10 people by the end of season 3.

(Main and Featured images: IMDb)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India